PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg rides dominant run on short rest past Portage, 89-32

Despite facing a 34-point deficit, Portage kept pushing. After Reedsburg extended its lead to 58-17 on a layup by freshman Sydney Cherney with 16:10 to go, Portage went on a 12-5 jaunt to inch within 63-29 with 13:40 to go.

Ratz, who added eight points, tallied five points during the run while Kreuziger added four and Krueger, who had a team-high 11 points, added a 3-pointer.

While it did little in terms of the final result — Reedsburg ended the game on a 26-3 run, Howe was encouraged by the promising stretch.

“We had a couple glimpses of good defensive and offensive play. Seeing those glimpses is promising, knowing that we can keep building on that,” she said. “We want more (of that), they’ve got to feel proud of themselves for doing that and that has to encourage them to keep working.”

As for the Beavers, Dietz and Sydney Cherney each added 15 points, while junior Ava Stieve and sophomore Ruby Olson both chipped in eight. Reedsburg’s scoring depth was buoyed by open looks and easy buckets off of turnovers, but the biggest pillar of that comes from the Beavers’ team concept.