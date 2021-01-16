PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg rides dominant run on short rest past Portage, 89-32

PORTAGE — With the winter sports season shortened by two weeks, games on back-to-back days have become more commonplace this year.
The Reedsburg girls basketball team got a taste of that Saturday afternoon as the Beavers traveled to rival Portage under 24 hours after a 77-51 road win over Onalaska. The quick turnaround was nothing the Beavers couldn’t shake off as they raced out of the gates and never looked back for an 89-32 win over the Warriors.
After notching a game-high 22 against the Hilltoppers, junior Mahra Wieman tallied a game-high 26 points as one of three in double-figures to help power Reedsburg, ranked No. 5 in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, to a third straight win.
“We had a really good win last night in Onalaska, and for our kids to turn it around so quickly and be ready to play, it speaks volumes of our players,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said.
The Beavers (9-1) never trailed but got an early push from the Warriors. After falling behind 7-0, Portage junior Cameran Ratz canned a 3-pointer from the right corner before senior Emma Kreuziger dropped in a layup off an in-bounds play to cut the deficit to 7-5 with just under 16 minutes to play.
Reedsburg abruptly snuffed out that brief run of momentum by the Warriors (1-12) in dominant fashion. The Beavers answered the short Portage spurt with a 31-0 run over the next nine-plus minutes to seize a commanding 38-5 lead.
Wieman scored nine of her 21 first-half points during the run, while freshman Sydney Cherney added seven and junior Melissa Dietz chipped in six on a pair of 3-pointers. While the point total itself drastically tilted the court in the Beavers’ favor, their defense helped to set the tone forcing four turnovers during the stretch.
“We have great balance; we have a lot of kids that can score and we had the experience factor with some kids that have really been playing a lot of basketball over the years,” Simon said. You combine the skill and the experience and that really led to allowing us to go on a run. Overall it was just a good balanced attack for our team.”
Knowing how well the Beavers shoot from behind the arc, entering Saturday with a .494 3-point shooting percentage, Portage coach Jessica Howe opted to run a man-to-man scheme to try to keep them off the arc. While that didn’t exactly work out — the Beavers buried 10 3-pointers — she was pleased with the team’s ability to hang with the Beavers early on.
“Had we come out in a 2-3 (zone), I just think they would have gotten hot right away, so to start and stay with them for the minutes that we did, I’m pleased about that,” she said.
A putback by Kreuziger, who finished with eight points, and a free throw from senior Callie Krueger ended the drought before Wieman canned a left wing triple for a 41-8 lead with 5:35 until halftime. That triple sparked a 13-7 run to end the half and send the Beavers into the break in front 49-15.
Despite facing a 34-point deficit, Portage kept pushing. After Reedsburg extended its lead to 58-17 on a layup by freshman Sydney Cherney with 16:10 to go, Portage went on a 12-5 jaunt to inch within 63-29 with 13:40 to go.
Ratz, who added eight points, tallied five points during the run while Kreuziger added four and Krueger, who had a team-high 11 points, added a 3-pointer.
While it did little in terms of the final result — Reedsburg ended the game on a 26-3 run, Howe was encouraged by the promising stretch.
“We had a couple glimpses of good defensive and offensive play. Seeing those glimpses is promising, knowing that we can keep building on that,” she said. “We want more (of that), they’ve got to feel proud of themselves for doing that and that has to encourage them to keep working.”
As for the Beavers, Dietz and Sydney Cherney each added 15 points, while junior Ava Stieve and sophomore Ruby Olson both chipped in eight. Reedsburg’s scoring depth was buoyed by open looks and easy buckets off of turnovers, but the biggest pillar of that comes from the Beavers’ team concept.
“Pointing to the passer, encouraging your teammates at all times, and just trying to be really good at all the things we can control, and be a team that people like watching play,” Simon said. “I think the little things they add up, as far as just being able to make the extra pass and being happy for your teammates when they make a play. It’s fun to watch and what we’re trying to create.”
Reedsburg will look to build off that on Monday when it hosts Richland Center, while the Warriors will welcome Nekoosa.
REEDSBURG 89, PORTAGE 32
Reedsburg;49;40;—;89
Portage;15;17;—;32
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Cherney 1 1-1 3, Olson 4 0-0 8, Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Stieve 3 0-0 8, T. Cherney 3 0-0 6, S. Cherney 7 0-2 15, Dietz 6 0-0 15, Mah. Wieman 11 2-2 26, Benish 2 0-0 5. Totals 38 2-4 89.
PORTAGE — Krueger 3 4-6 11, Georgeson 0 3-5 3, Fick 0 0-1, M. McCall 1 0-0 2, Kreuziger 4 0-0 8, Ratz 3 1-2 8. Totals 11 8-14 32.
3-point goals: R 10 (Dietz 3, Stieve 2, Mah. Wieman 2, Cunningham 1, S. Cherney 1, Benish 1); P 2 (Krueger 1, Ratz 1). Total fouls: R 14; P 10.
