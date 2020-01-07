PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's pressure bowls over Portage, 76-30

Another Belleau deuce ended the Beavers’ run before Portage senior Brianna Brandner added a putback to make it 32-6 with 7 minutes remaining. After a 3-pointer by Reedsburg sophomore Grace Benish, Belleau added another layup and senior Hilary Nelson converted a pair of free throws with just under 4 minutes left to cut the Reedsburg lead to 36-10.

The Warriors never got closer after that however, as the Beavers closed the opening half on another 14-0 run, including three Wieman free throws with no time on the clock for a 50-10 halftime lead. Portage committed 21 turnovers in the first half, thanks in part to the Beavers’ pressure and Warriors’ own timid play.

“We’re looking for girls that can handle pressure, slow down and see the game, and create opportunities for our team,” Howe said. “It won’t matter what offense we run if we can’t have five girls on the floor that can handle that pressure.”

“McKenzie (Bestor) and Macie (Wieman) are the leaders of our defense,” Mahra Wieman said. “They provide very good pressure and it’s just trusting each other and knowing our help defense will be there is key for us.”

