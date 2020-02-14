PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg starts fast, steamrolls past Portage, 56-16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We always want to get out and run, and I think tonight was a case where we got the ball up the floor and got a few easy baskets.”

The Beavers’ momentum carried over into the second half as they started the final 18 minutes on a 13-2 run, for a 51-9 lead to put a running clock into effect at the midway point. Not long after that, Simon emptied the bench and the Beavers saw out the final nine minutes.

Along with Wieman, Cherney added 15 points and Benish chipped in 11, while Nelson led the Warriors with six points. As impressive as the offensive output was, Simon applauded the Beavers’ ability to pressure Portage without picking fouls, a major struggle for the team.

The veteran coach also commended the group’s ability to share the ball and exploit Portage’s zone defense, something that will come in handy as the postseason approaches.

“Cherney and Mahra have led us offensively, and if we can get consistency from our No. 3-6 we’re going to be a tough team to beat,” Simon said. “Each player has had big nights, and in the postseason you have to have, really, about five kids that can have a 15-20 point night.”