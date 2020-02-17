PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie can't slow hot-shooting Waunakee
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | WAUNAKEE 80, SAUK PRAIRIE 41

Naomi Breunig

Sauk Prairie junior Naomi Breunig looks to drive past Portage senior Hilary Nelson during the second half of a Feb. 4 Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team had no answer for Waunakee on Feb. 13.

A trio of Warriors combined to make 12 3-pointers and hand Sauk Prairie an 80-41 Badger North Conference loss in Waunakee.

Sauk Prairie gave up 80 points for the fourth time this season, as Waunakee's Brooke Ehle made five 3-pointers to score 17 points, Elena Maier added four 3-pointers and 23 points and Lauren Meudt made three 3s and 11 points.

The hot shooting sparked Waunakee (16-5, 9-4 Badger North) to a 44-23 halftime lead while the Eagles lost for just the second time in their last six games.

Naomi Breunig and Ella Schad combined to score 32 of Sauk Prairie's 41 points, with Breunig scoring 21 and Schad chipping in 11.

The Eagles will cap off the regular season with Thursday's home game against DeForest. Sauk Prairie suffered a 78-57 loss at DeForest on Jan. 10.

The Eagles (12-9, 5-8) earned a No. 6 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. They'll open postseason play by hosting No. 11 Portage (2-19, 1-12) on Feb. 25. The winner will visit No. 3 Reedsburg (14-7, 8-5) in the regional semifinals. 

Sauk Prairie swept the regular-season series with Portage, claiming a 71-51 road win on Dec. 19 and a 59-21 home win on Feb. 4. The Eagles have won seven of their last 10 games heading into Thursday's regular-season finale against DeForest. Portage is scoring just 27.3 points per game during its nine-game losing streak. 

