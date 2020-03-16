PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig, Schad round out games to earn All-Badger North honors

The third-year coach expects Breunig to continue adding to her game as she enters her senior year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I know that Naomi will continue to work on her game in the offseason as she always does," Fiene said. "Continuing to improve her shooting percentage, as well as building up her defensive mindset and intensity level will propel her to be an even bigger contributor for us next season."

Schad is comfortable playing a high-paced style of basketball. The 5-foot-8 senior, a three-year contributor, kept defending while adding to her game this winter.

"Ella has always been a great defender and one of the most coachable girls that I've ever coached," Fiene said of Schad, who has signed to play soccer at Coastal Carolina University next year. "Moving into this season, Ella had made a goal for herself that she wanted to be a more consistent contributor on both ends of the floor."

Schad got it done, finishing second on the team with 7 points per game while leading the Eagles in assists and defensive tips.

Schad and Breunig both brought versatility that allowed Sauk Prairie (13-11, 5-9 Badger North) to pick up the tempo. The Eagles' athleticism helped spearhead a nine-game increase in the win column and their first double-digit win season since going 12-12 in 2013-14.