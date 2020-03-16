PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig, Schad round out games to earn All-Badger North honors

Naomi Breunig and Ella Schad entered the 2019-20 season looking to round out their game.
The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball players did just that, putting together nice seasons to jumpstart the program and earn All-Badger North Conference recognition. Breunig was one of 10 girls to be named first-team all-conference, while Schad earned honorable mention recognition.
It was the first career postseason recognition for Breunig, a three-year contributor who has seen her scoring average go up each year. The 5-foot-10 junior averaged 17 points per game this winter.
"She was definitely a scoring threat, as well as one of the leading scorers in the conference, which put her in that first-team category," Sauk Prairie head coach Amber Fiene said. "She was hard for other teams to slow down because her scoring came in a variety of areas — transition, 3-pointers and from the free-throw line.
"Naomi has become a more consistent shooter, as she has increased her shooting percentages both inside and outside the arc."
She also showed growth on the defensive end, finishing the season with 86 tips for an aggressive Sauk Prairie team that pushed the pace and gave up 55.1 points per game.
"She also has stepped up her defensive game, which allowed her to score a lot more in transition as our team was applying a lot more pressure and getting more tips and steals throughout the season," Fiene said.
The third-year coach expects Breunig to continue adding to her game as she enters her senior year.
"I know that Naomi will continue to work on her game in the offseason as she always does," Fiene said. "Continuing to improve her shooting percentage, as well as building up her defensive mindset and intensity level will propel her to be an even bigger contributor for us next season."
Schad is comfortable playing a high-paced style of basketball. The 5-foot-8 senior, a three-year contributor, kept defending while adding to her game this winter.
"Ella has always been a great defender and one of the most coachable girls that I've ever coached," Fiene said of Schad, who has signed to play soccer at Coastal Carolina University next year. "Moving into this season, Ella had made a goal for herself that she wanted to be a more consistent contributor on both ends of the floor."
Schad got it done, finishing second on the team with 7 points per game while leading the Eagles in assists and defensive tips.
Schad and Breunig both brought versatility that allowed Sauk Prairie (13-11, 5-9 Badger North) to pick up the tempo. The Eagles' athleticism helped spearhead a nine-game increase in the win column and their first double-digit win season since going 12-12 in 2013-14.
"We always talk about the athleticism on our team and how we need to utilize that athleticism in our strategy and style of play," Fiene said. "These two girls are a huge part of that and have really taken on our new style of play this past season, which ultimately helped us make some great gains in the right direction for our program."
Schad also provided leadership that helped the Eagles notch their most wins since going 20-5 in 2009-10.
"Ella was an incredible leader for us," Fiene said. "Not only did she lead by example, but she made everyone feel welcome and like they were valued in our program. She worked as a communicator throughout the program with both players and coaches. Her work ethic and effort set a precedent for what we as coaches look for when evaluating that area of practice and our games. Her competitive drive helped push her teammates to become better each day.
"We will miss her work ethic, leadership, offensive and defensive contributions on the court and her endless energy. We will miss watching her grow as both a person and a player. She has been a huge part in the beginning of this transformation of this program throughout her high school career."