PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie splits with Beaver Dam, Richland Center

The Sauk Prairie High School girls basketball team was nearly doubled up by the three-time reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions on Friday.

The Eagles suffered an 84-42 home loss to Beaver Dam in a Badger North Conference game in Prairie du Sac.

Naomi Breunig and Olivia Breunig scored 10 points apiece to pace the Eagles (11-8, 5-7 Badger North).

Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the first half, while Jada Donaldson and Natalie Jens scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Golden Beavers (17-3, 12-0 Badger North) also got nine points from Avery Stonewall, one of the team’s post players who interim coach Dan Hallman — he’s filling in for Tim Chase while Chase is on medical leave battling colon cancer — said have stepped up their games of late.

Sauk Prairie 72, Richland Center 32

The Eagles nearly matched Friday's point total in the first half of Tuesday's win at Richland Center.

Sauk Prairie scored 41 first-half points on the way to claiming a 72-32 win to improve to 7-1 in nonconference games.