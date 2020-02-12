PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie splits with Beaver Dam, Richland Center

The Sauk Prairie High School girls basketball team was nearly doubled up by the three-time reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions on Friday.
The Eagles suffered an 84-42 home loss to Beaver Dam in a Badger North Conference game in Prairie du Sac.
Naomi Breunig and Olivia Breunig scored 10 points apiece to pace the Eagles (11-8, 5-7 Badger North).
Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the first half, while Jada Donaldson and Natalie Jens scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Golden Beavers (17-3, 12-0 Badger North) also got nine points from Avery Stonewall, one of the team’s post players who interim coach Dan Hallman — he’s filling in for Tim Chase while Chase is on medical leave battling colon cancer — said have stepped up their games of late.
Sauk Prairie 72, Richland Center 32
The Eagles nearly matched Friday's point total in the first half of Tuesday's win at Richland Center.
Sauk Prairie scored 41 first-half points on the way to claiming a 72-32 win to improve to 7-1 in nonconference games.
The Eagles (12-8) took a 41-18 lead into halftime, improving to 5-0 in games in which they have hit the 70-point mark.
Naomi Breunig made three of Sauk Prairie's five 3-pointers to score a game-high 27 points. Olivia Breunig and Olivia Paukner each chipped in 11 points.
Aliyah Ruhland led Richland Center (5-14) with 10 points.
The Eagles have won four of their last five games. With the exception of the Beaver Dam game, Sauk Prairie is holding opponents to 34.0 points per game during the stretch.
Sauk Prairie will close out the season with a pair of Badger North games, visiting Waunakee on Feb. 13 before hosting DeForest on Feb. 20.