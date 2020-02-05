PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie sprints past Portage for third straight win, 59-21

As the regular season comes to a close, the Sauk Prairie girls basketball team has started to heat up.
The Eagles stayed on their current hot streak Tuesday night sprinting past Portage for a 59-21 win in a Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie High School. Junior Naomi Breunig poured in a game-high 28 points as the Eagles locked down the Warriors for their first regular season sweep in a decade.
“I think we always talk about defense being key, and if we can be in it, together, working as a team with all five players on the same page defensively, we can get it done,” Sauk Prairie coach Amber Fiene said. “We said tonight wouldn’t be a matter of what Portage does, what they come with or throw at us, it was going to come down to what we do, if we’re doing our stuff and if we’re doing it well.”
“I thought the girls did just an awesome job tonight of really executing what I hoped we could do.”
Portage (2-17, 1-10 Badger North) hung with the Eagles early on, trailing just 13-7 after a layup by senior Hilary Nelson with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half. Sauk Prairie (11-7, 5-6) immediately swung momentum back in its favor, as it closed out the half on a 21-2 run.
The Eagles wasted little time extending the lead, scoring the first 10 points of the run in a minute’s time. Breunig canned a second-chance 3-pointer from the wing at 10:05 before finishing off an old fashioned three-point play at 9:40 for a 19-7 advantage.
The Eagles then took advantage of a pair of Portage turnovers as sophomore Olivia Paukner converted a layup before Breunig, who had 17 points in the first half, got a second-chance runner to fall for a 23-7 lead with 9:05 remaining.
“I think we realized we are quick, we’re athletic and can finish well, and when we all work together and move quickly, we can pretty much beat anyone,” Breunig said of the spurt.
Sauk Prairie continued to pile things on, stretching the lead to 32-7, finished off by back-to-back jumpers by junior Olivia Breunig, for a 32-7 lead with 2:40 remaining. Portage eventually got off the schneid with 1:40 left in the half on a layup by Cameran Ratz that cut the deficit to 32-9.
The Eagles kept the Warriors from getting into double-digits before the break however, and a layup by sophomore Faith Holler with 25 seconds left sent Sauk Prairie into halftime with a 25-point cushion. Fiene shared in Naomi Breunig’s sentiments about the Eagles’ strong close to the half.
“Anytime you can go on a run like that, especially leading into halftime, I know when we’ve been down, the energy is just different in the locker room,” Fiene said. “I think our girls were really excited and I’m sure they were feeling a little defeated, and we knew we just had to come out and bring the same energy.”
Portage matched that same energy coming out halftime as Nelson sandwiched a pair of layups around a Naomi Breunig 3-pointer to cut the lead to 37-13 with 16:25 left to play. Sauk Prairie kept the Warriors from seizing on that momentum however, extending its advantage back out to 30 at 45-15 on a putback by freshman Maggie Hartwig with 11:30 left.
The Warriors attempted to will their way back into the game, cutting the deficit to 47-20 on a Brandner putback with 7:50 remaining, but it never manifested into anything. Sauk Prairie responded with a 9-0 run, capped off by 3-pointer from the right wing by Olivia Breunig, who had 13 points,d for a 56-20 lead with 4:25 to go and the Warriors faded the rest of the way.
The Eagles kept the Warriors without a 3-pointer on the night and limited Portage at the rim using their size and defensive pressure, a credit to their work in practice, according to Olivia Breunig.
“Buying into it and going hard in practice, it works so if we buy in we see good results and that keeps us working harder,” she said.
With the win, the Eagles have now won three straight and six of their last seven games, propelling them four games above .500. However the homestretch will be a bumpy one with league tilts against Badger North title contenders Beaver Dam, DeForest and Waunakee.
Fiene knows that staying composed mentally and avoiding a deficit will be crucial for the Eagles, a feeling shared by Naomi Breunig.
“It’s just not focusing on the name on the jersey, and just realizing we can compete with anyone,” she said.
SAUK PRAIRIE 59, PORTAGE 21
Portage 9 12 — 21
Sauk Prairie 34 25 — 59
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Bandner 3 1-2 7, Belleau 0 1-6 1, Garrigan 0 0-2 0, Nelson 3 0-0 6, Kreuziger 1 0-4 2, Ratz 1 1-2 3, Woodhouse 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 3-17 21.
SAUK PRAIRIE — N. Breunig 12 1-1 28, Miller 1 0-0 2, O. Breunig 5 0-0 13, Holler 2 0-0 4, Marquardt 0 0-1 0, Schad 0 2-8 2, Baker 1 0-0 3, Paukner 2 1-8 5, Hartwig 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-18 59.
3-point goals: P 0, SP 7 (N. Breunig 3, O. Breunig 3, Baker 1). Total fouls: P 13, SP 17. Fouled out: SP (Tobias).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.