PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie sprints past Portage for third straight win, 59-21

The Eagles then took advantage of a pair of Portage turnovers as sophomore Olivia Paukner converted a layup before Breunig, who had 17 points in the first half, got a second-chance runner to fall for a 23-7 lead with 9:05 remaining.

“I think we realized we are quick, we’re athletic and can finish well, and when we all work together and move quickly, we can pretty much beat anyone,” Breunig said of the spurt.

Sauk Prairie continued to pile things on, stretching the lead to 32-7, finished off by back-to-back jumpers by junior Olivia Breunig, for a 32-7 lead with 2:40 remaining. Portage eventually got off the schneid with 1:40 left in the half on a layup by Cameran Ratz that cut the deficit to 32-9.

The Eagles kept the Warriors from getting into double-digits before the break however, and a layup by sophomore Faith Holler with 25 seconds left sent Sauk Prairie into halftime with a 25-point cushion. Fiene shared in Naomi Breunig’s sentiments about the Eagles’ strong close to the half.

“Anytime you can go on a run like that, especially leading into halftime, I know when we’ve been down, the energy is just different in the locker room,” Fiene said. “I think our girls were really excited and I’m sure they were feeling a little defeated, and we knew we just had to come out and bring the same energy.”

