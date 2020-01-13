PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie struggles to slow DeForest

The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team gave up 44 second-half points in Friday's 78-57 loss at DeForest.

The visiting Eagles (5-6, 2-5 Badger North) struggled to slow the Norskies (10-2, 6-1), who took a 34-25 lead into halftime before pulling away. DeForest made just two 3-pointers, but took control by making 26 of 35 free throws.

DeForest's Maggie Trautsch made 14 of 15 free throws on the way to scoring a game-high 18 points. Grace Roth and Megan Mickelson added 15 points and 14 points, respectively, for the Norskies.

Olivia Paukner paced Sauk Prairie with 15 points. Olivia Breunig made four of the Eagles' five 3-pointers on the way to scoring 14 points, while Makenzie Breunig chipped in 11 points and Ella Schad had nine points.

DeForest's 78 points were the third-most Sauk Prairie has given up this season, trailing an 83-62 home loss to Lake Mills on Dec. 3 and an 80-44 loss at Beaver Dam on Jan. 3.

The Eagles have dropped three straight games, falling to Beaver Dam, Waunakee and DeForest by at least 20 points apiece.

DeForest has won six of its last seven games, with the exception being a 62-40 loss at three-time reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam on Jan. 7.

The Badger North schedule will take a break this week, as the Badger Challenge will be held Friday and Saturday at Beaver Dam High School.