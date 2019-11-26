It didn't take any time for the Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team to show fans how they want to play this season.
The Eagles used a full-court press and attacking style to put the clamps on River Valley for a 70-33 season-opening win Nov. 21 at Sauk Prairie High School.
"The girls have had really great energy to start this season," third-year head coach Amber Fiene said. "We had a really good week and a half of practice and they've been taking on our new system really well. They were excited for the first game and it showed right from the start."
The Eagles (1-0) were never threatened, creating turnovers from the opening tip and building up a 12-0 lead before River Valley (1-1) got on the board with a free throw. Sauk Prairie didn't allow a field goal for the opening 7 minutes, 24 seconds of play, until River Valley made a layup to cut the deficit to 20-3.
"The goal of our defense is to apply enough pressure to make our opponents uncomfortable and to cause chaos on the court," Fiene said. "When everyone on our team is on the same page out there, we can really cover a lot of ground and be successful in our goal of disrupting, causing a turnover, causing a rushed shot and wearing down our opponents.
"We want our main offense to be transition and quick points off of turnovers, which I thought we accomplished against River Valley. In the half-court set, we want to try to get to the basket whenever possible, while also looking for good quality perimeter shots."
The Eagles kept the gas pedal down, as Olivia Paukner recorded a steal that led to a Naomi Breunig layup that gave the Eagles a 26-3 lead and forced a River Valley timeout with 9:06 to play in the half.
The Eagles continually shuffled players in to keep the press active. A number of players showed the ability to bring the ball up the court, as Faith Holler recorded several steals, Olivia Breunig notched a steal and a layup, and Madi Pertzborn blocked a shot and took it the length of the court for a layup.
"Our system is nice because it is a high-energy system," Fiene said. "We want the girls to be giving 110% when they're out there and make frequent rotations to keep our girls fresh. We want to avoid fatigue as much as possible, because that will ultimately lead to a less effective press, more fouls and sloppy offense."
But it was Naomi Breunig and Makenzie Breunig that stood out. Naomi Breunig, a 5-foot-10 junior, scored from everywhere on the way to 18 first-half points, including an eight-point run that saw her make a 3-pointer, hit a jumper after a Holler steal, and convert a three-point play to give the Eagles a 45-10 lead with 3:07 to go in the half.
"Naomi was a big scorer for us," Fiene said. "My goal for her is that she works to be both a defensive and offensive threat this year. Continuing to build consistency from game to game."
You have free articles remaining.
Makenzie Breunig added 16 in the first 18 minutes, as the duo's first-half point total outscored River Valley for the game.
"Makenzie has put a lot of time in during the offseason and has an energy like no other," Fiene said. "She really wants to do well and is so supportive of her teammates, as well. My hope for her is that she can continue to be an inside presence for us throughout the season, as well as a positive leader for us — both on and off the court."
Lauren Wideen scored the final points of the half, recording a steal and a layup to give Sauk Prairie a 49-13 lead going into the locker room.
The Eagles slowed it down in the second half, but did enough to hit the 70-point mark for the first time since suffering an 84-80 loss at Portage on Jan. 5, 2018.
Naomi Breunig finished with a game-high 27 points, while Makenzie Breunig scored 18 points; Olivia Breunig chipped in eight points; Ella Schad scored five points; Kassia Marquardt and Ruth Baker scored three points; and Pertzborn, Wideen and Lexi Tobias each scored two points.
"Fast-paced play, forcing a lot of turnovers or quick shots, wearing down our opponents, minimal team fouls, five girls working as a collective unit, high energy on the bench and court, setting the tempo, getting to the basket and free-throw line," Fiene said of how she wants her team to play.
River Valley, which had opened the season with a 65-30 win over North Crawford on Nov. 19, made 11 field goals and was led by seven points from Tienna Gruber.
The Eagles got off to an ideal start as they look to bounce back from a 2018-19 season that saw them go 4-18, including 1-13 in Badger North Conference play. Sauk Prairie scored just 47.9 points per game last year, a number that should go up over the next three months.
The Eagles open the season with three nonconference games before starting their Badger North schedule by hosting Reedsburg on Dec. 6.
"This year has been a whole new feel," Fiene said. "I've learned a lot throughout my first two years that has helped adjust and shape my approach this season. We adjusted some of our systems, expectations, focal points, etc., and I've seen a lot of positive effects from that. The girls have bought in and we've seen a new level of coachability, work ethics and positive attitudes, which fosters our growth each day in practice. I'm looking forward to this group of girls and our season ahead."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)