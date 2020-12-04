PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's athletes focusing on basics under interim coach

The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team is in a year of transition.
While helping guide that transition, interim head coach Aaron Andres isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, but he's going to do what he can to keep developing a Sauk Prairie program on the rise. The upstart Eagles had their first winning season since 2009-10 when they went 13-11 last year.
"When I talked to (athletic director) Josh Boyer about doing this job for this winter, it was basically about, 'You understand the COVID protocols, we appreciate that. You know some of the girls already. We trust your basketball knowledge and the skills you can put in place,'" said Andres, a Sauk Prairie High School assistant principal who is transitioning from a boys basketball assistant coach into the interim role after former girls head coach Amber Fiene resigned due to family reasons. "It won't be anything detrimental to what the future coach will want to do."
For Andres, that means spending a lot of time teaching the basics.
"My background is in a very simple strategy of basketball: taking care of the ball and defending really well," he said. "Making people score over great defense without fouling. That's the simple view of the philosophy.
"Because we're athletic, there will be times I'm sure where we're in run and jump and we'll press. There's going to be other times we don't and we'll get back and try to play good half-court defense."
With limited time to implement new systems during the offseason and a unique practice setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles will have to pick up any new concepts fairly quickly. Andres said while his concepts are simple, teaching athletes to play tough defense and take care of the ball is "where the rubber hits the road."
"We've been spending a lot of time on being strong with the ball and being able to handle the ball well," Andres said. "Running good offense and trying to be threatening while we're doing that. Getting people to find their roles in that system, adapt to that and figure out how to play and score through that will be our biggest battle."
The Eagles have enough natural ability that they should be able to play any style. Fiene, who took over the program following a 4-19 season in 2016-17, brought an up-tempo style that led to a 26-43 record over the past three seasons.
"I appreciate what Amber did with the program and what she taught these girls," Andres said of Fiene's fast-paced concepts. "We'll use that. It's not an area of expertise for me, but the other coaches I have on the staff I think know more about it than I do, and they'll help teach some of that and refine some of that.
"Defensively I expect us to be really good, we're very athletic, we're long and we return a lot of people."
Support Local Journalism
There are also some key offensive pieces returning, led by Winona State University recruit Naomi Breunig. The 5-foot-10 senior wing is coming off a 2019-20 season in which she averaged 17 points per game and earned first-team all-Badger North Conference honors.
"She's got great length on the defensive side of the ball, rebounds well, anticipates the play very well," Andres said of Naomi Breunig, who is entering her fourth year as a varsity contributor. "Offensively, she scores, flat out — whether it's in the post, on the perimeter, off the dribble. And she likes to score, so she hunts shots. That movement and her eagerness to do that helps run good offense, so we're going to use that quite a bit to help us create advantages against defenses and put them in positions where they have to defend her and the next pass."
Olivia Breunig gives the Eagles another versatile athlete on the wing. The 5-foot-10 senior was second on the team with 8.0 points per game last season, and will likely see more opportunities come her way after the graduation of Ella Schad (7.4 points per game) and Lexi Tobias (5.9).
"She had an amazing volleyball season, we saw what she could do there," Andres said of Olivia Breunig, an honorable mention all-state volleyball selection after helping captain the Eagles to state this fall. "She's a really good catch-and-shoot shooter from what I've seen so far. And then she's athletic when attacking the rim. I think that combination will make her hard to guard. And she's competitive. That's one of the things I've noticed from this group, from the sophomores to the seniors they're super competitive, so I love that."
That competitive group includes Maggie Hartwig returning after a freshman season in which she was fourth on the team with 7.0 points per game, while seniors Ava Roach, Skyler Wardrup and Cassie Radl are showing leadership early on; juniors Olivia Paukner, Kassia Marquardt, Faith Holler, Katelyn Fishnick and Makenzie Breunig have all received playing time; and sophomores Annika Braund and Kaya Wilson each played some as freshmen.
That depth should help the Eagles defend and navigate a season that will likely see most teams lose players at times due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has already made for an interesting start to the season, as the players are adapting to new COVID policies, including playing with masks, as well as the coaching changes.
"Those two things coming together probably makes for a little anxiousness on the girls side about how this is going to go," Andres, who helped lead some summer contact days but didn't know at the time that he was going to be coaching this winter, said after the first day of practice in November. "We're just kind of defining those rules and what we're going to be about.
"It's a really great group of girls, very athletic, really smart, so they responded really well to what we taught, applied it and had some really exciting moments at the end of practice."
The Eagles will look to enjoy those practice moments in an uncertain season scheduled to begin when they host Lodi on Monday.
"We're going get after it with the practices we have and if we get to play some games, that'd be great, too," Andres said last month. "It's a really great group of kids. They're super excited to play basketball ... They're getting after it and they're willing to follow the rules.
"We just know that with COVID and the moving target we're all looking at, not really knowing what's going around the county or the country or anything, we're just going to take it day-by-day with whatever practices we can get in and if things change, we're just going to have to adjust. We know that.
"My goal is that they become really great teammates to each other through this process, and that we build on that. Whatever we do, we're good teammates to each other. If you follow that simple rule, I think we'll become the best team that we can be by the end of the winter."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!