PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's athletes focusing on basics under interim coach

That depth should help the Eagles defend and navigate a season that will likely see most teams lose players at times due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has already made for an interesting start to the season, as the players are adapting to new COVID policies, including playing with masks, as well as the coaching changes.

"Those two things coming together probably makes for a little anxiousness on the girls side about how this is going to go," Andres, who helped lead some summer contact days but didn't know at the time that he was going to be coaching this winter, said after the first day of practice in November. "We're just kind of defining those rules and what we're going to be about.

"It's a really great group of girls, very athletic, really smart, so they responded really well to what we taught, applied it and had some really exciting moments at the end of practice."

The Eagles will look to enjoy those practice moments in an uncertain season scheduled to begin when they host Lodi on Monday.

"We're going get after it with the practices we have and if we get to play some games, that'd be great, too," Andres said last month. "It's a really great group of kids. They're super excited to play basketball ... They're getting after it and they're willing to follow the rules.