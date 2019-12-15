PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Slow start sinks Portage against DeForest, 72-31

The Portage girls basketball team’s offensive struggles continued Saturday as the Warriors fell to DeForest, 72-31, in a Badger North Conference game at Portage High School.

Junior Makenna Bisch scored a team-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors, who fell to 0-6 overall on the season. The Norskies (6-1, 3-0 Badger North) put pressure on Portage the opening tip and the Warriors couldn’t stand the burden.

Portage mustered just nine points in the opening 18 minutes as DeForest darted out to a 45-9 lead. The Warriors got something cooking in the second half but it was too little too late. DeForest senior Maggie Trautsch led all scorers with 18 points, while senior Brianna Brandner added nine points for the Warriors before fouling out.

Defensively the Warriors were able to create turnovers, and while Portage had seven of its 10 players score, the rest of the team combined for 11 points. Portage will look to get into the win column Tuesday when it travels to Wisconsin Dells.

