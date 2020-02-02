PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Slow start wipes out Portage's spirited finish in 60-31 loss to DeForest

DeForest (15-2, 9-1) immediately seized momentum right back, however, answering with a 14-0 run. Derlein had 12 of her game-high 24 points during the stretch, including four 3-pointers, to stretch the Norskies’ advantage to 34-7.

“I still think we need more confidence with the ball. You allow pressure to be a little more intense when you shy away from attacking the hoop; when you feel nervous that there’s pressure on you,” Howe said.

Despite facing a double-digit hole, Portage went into the break with some momentum as Brandner banked in an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 34-10. The Warriors picked up where they left off, opening the second half on a 7-2 run, including a pair of Brandner layups, to pull within 36-17 with 13:40 left to play.

Portage failed to get closer though as again the Norskies responded. DeForest answered with the Warriors’ push with a 17-4 run, including seven points by Derlein, to take a 53-21 lead with just over five minutes left to play.

With time running out, Portage made one last push, and pulled within 55-31 with 2:12 to go on a layup by junior Emma Kreuziger, but the damage was done. Kreuziger and senior Katelyn Belleau each added six points for the Warriors, while senior Megan Mickelson chipped in six for the Norskies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}