PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Slow start wipes out Portage's spirited finish in 60-31 loss to DeForest

Poor starts have plagued the Portage girls basketball team all season.
The Warriors again struggled out of the chutes, and despite a spirited second half effort, fell short in a 60-31 loss to DeForest in a Badger North Conference game at Portage High School. Senior Brianna Brandner had a team-high nine points for the Warriors in their eight consecutive loss to the Norskies.
“DeForest is a good team so we needed to bring our best game. All season, but very focused this week, we’ve been trying to cut down on our turnovers and the offensive rebounds we’re allowing,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said.
“That happened in the second half, but the first half we came out very nervous and weren’t able to get good flow.”
Portage (2-16, 1-9 Badger North) hung with DeForest in the opening minutes but eventually the Norskies, ranked No. 3 in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, started to pull away. After a 3-pointer by Portage junior Genna Garrigan knotted the game at 3 with 14 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half, the Norskies rattled off a 17-0 run.
Freshman Jaelyn Derlein opened the stretch with the first of her five 3-pointers and three other Norskies capped things off with three consecutive triples for a 20-4 lead with 9:11 left until halftime. Portage didn’t help its cause, committing six turnovers, before sophomore Cameran Ratz eventually got the Warriors off the schneid with a 3-poitner from the left wing to cut the deficit to 20-7 at 7:10.
DeForest (15-2, 9-1) immediately seized momentum right back, however, answering with a 14-0 run. Derlein had 12 of her game-high 24 points during the stretch, including four 3-pointers, to stretch the Norskies’ advantage to 34-7.
“I still think we need more confidence with the ball. You allow pressure to be a little more intense when you shy away from attacking the hoop; when you feel nervous that there’s pressure on you,” Howe said.
Despite facing a double-digit hole, Portage went into the break with some momentum as Brandner banked in an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 34-10. The Warriors picked up where they left off, opening the second half on a 7-2 run, including a pair of Brandner layups, to pull within 36-17 with 13:40 left to play.
Portage failed to get closer though as again the Norskies responded. DeForest answered with the Warriors’ push with a 17-4 run, including seven points by Derlein, to take a 53-21 lead with just over five minutes left to play.
With time running out, Portage made one last push, and pulled within 55-31 with 2:12 to go on a layup by junior Emma Kreuziger, but the damage was done. Kreuziger and senior Katelyn Belleau each added six points for the Warriors, while senior Megan Mickelson chipped in six for the Norskies.
Despite another lopsided loss, there were a lot of positives for Howe and the Warriors to draw from.
“We saw girls taking their time, showed composure with their shots and rebounded for their teammates, and we got to the free throw line quite a bit tonight,” Howe said. “All of the things we’ve been talking about, I think we were competitive with in the second half.”
“I’m proud of the girls though because they were able to withstand that gap and come back. I don’t think we’ve done that much this year and that was exciting to see.”
With the regular season coming to a close, Howe is confident the Warriors can build off of Saturday’s energetic second half, starting with Tuesday’s trip to Sauk Prairie. As evidenced by Portage’s second half start, Howe acknowledged “it’s just attitude sometimes,” and the staff is trying to keep a positive approach in practice.
“We individualized talk about what we’re trying to work on, and we make the drills fun,” she said. “We keep celebrating the good and its one day at a time.”
DEFOREST 60, PORTAGE 31
DeForest;34;26;—;60
Portage;10;21;—;31
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Laufenberg 1 0-0 3, Compe 1 0-0 3, M. Pickhardt 1 2-2 4, Herrick 1 0-0 2, Derlein 8 3-5 24, S. Hahn 0 0-2 0, Schaeffer 1 0-0 3, Tschumper 0 1-2 1, Mickelson 3 0-0 6, Rauls 0 4-4 4, Buhr 2 0-0 5, M. Hahn 2 1-3 5. Totals 20 11-18 60.
PORTAGE — Brandner 4 0-2 9, Belleau 2 2-5 6, Garrigan 1 0-0 3, Nelson 1 1-4 3, Kreuziger 3 0-0 6, Ratz 1 1-2 4. Totals 12 4-13 31.
3-point goals: DeF 9 (Derlein 5, Laufenberg 1, Compe 1, Schaeffer 1, Buhr 1), P 3 (Brandner 1, Garrigan 1, Ratz 1). Total fouls: DeF 15, P 17.
Katelyn Belleau
Brianna Brandner
Hilary Nelson
Emma Kreuziger
Genna Garrigan
Cameran Ratz
LJ Middleton-Harris
Payton Woodhouse
Callie Krueger
Elizabeth Fick
Portage student section
Portage coaches Marty Gavinski, Jessica Howe and Mike Hemming
Portage team
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.