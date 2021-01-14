PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Turnovers create second half surge for Baraboo in win over Portage

PORTAGE — Baraboo coach Mike Behl knows how frustrating it can be to see improvement on the court and in practice, but just not in the win column.
Facing their bitter rival on Thursday night, the Thunderbirds got a taste of all three as they used a strong second half spurt to surge past Portage, 60-41, at Portage High School. Senior Maya White Eagle scored a game-high 20 points, including 15 in the second half, to help the T-Birds snap an 11-game losing skid and take the regular-season rubber match against the Warriors.
“You always want your kids to improve, and ours are, but sometimes it’s hard for them to understand that when you’re getting wins. Tonight was a good example of getting better, and getting a win,” Behl said.
Baraboo (2-11) had its hands full early in the second half as the Warriors kept counterpunching after falling behind by as many as 10 at 33-23 after a 3-pointer by junior Emma Fluette with 14 minutes, 20 seconds to go. The pair of rivals proceeded to trade buckets until a mid-range jumper by junior Alli Kallungi inched Portage (1-11) within 39-31 with just over 10 minutes left.
The T-Birds turned up the pressure however and pulled away from there as they forced turnovers on five of Portage’s next six possessions to seize control. Sophomore Taylor Pfaff got a layup off a steal before White Eagle followed suit to extend the advantage to 43-31 with 9:13 to go.
After alternating turnovers, Portage senior Genna Garrigan canned a 3-pointer from the right wing to get the lead back to single-digits at 43-34 but the Warriors never got closer. White Eagle buried a triple of her own in the right corner off an in-bounds play with 8:30 left and the T-Birds started to fly away from there.
“That 3 was big and I remember thinking about that during the game; I thought that was the turning point,” Behl said. “Then we called a timeout soon after, extended our pressure to see if we could get some mistakes; they did and that’s where our lead grew.”
Portage coach Jessica Howe added: “Those turnovers were bad timing and we didn’t recover from it. Turnovers happen, but when you make a turnover that shouldn’t have happened, it hurts even more.”
After another White Eagle layup off a turnover, Portage senior Emma Kreuziger scored three straight points to keep the Warriors within striking distance at 48-37 with 6:20 to go. Baraboo responded with an 8-1 run, capped off by a layup from Fluette with 1:50 to go to put things out of reach.
Baraboo seized on some Portage mistakes early on as the T-Birds opened on the game on an 18-8 run, finished off by a Fluette 3-pointer from the right corner with 7:40 to go. The Warriors started to get their feet under them from there, closing the half on a 10-7 run, including six points by sophomore Asja McCall, to cut the lead to 25-18 at halftime.
Like too often this year however, Portage failed to capitalize on the wind in its sails.
“You’re trying to have runs and that’s all about momentum; creating momentum and then you have to ride that momentum to help you catch up, or get ahead and build the lead,” Howe said.
“We have the tendency to have breakdowns where we’re not getting runs; we’re not feeling that and we have to continue to work on moving our feet, anticipation, getting in front of the ball and keeping them out of the paint.”
Along with White Eagle, Fluette added 15 points and freshman Jadynn Gruner chipped in eight for the T-Birds. While sophomore Taylor Pfaff was held to just six points, Behl noted the guard was instrumental in the T-Birds offense, which produced their second-best scoring performance of the season.
“That’s important and we need more balanced scoring. Early in the year we were pretty top heavy and now other kids are starting to realize they have roles to play in terms of scoring the basketball,” Behl said.
“Emma did that from the 3, both the Gruner girls did that inside and Taylor played really well; she only had six points, but she must have assisted on half our points tonight. That was good to see.”
As for the Warriors, junior Cameran Ratz and McCall scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, while senior Emma Kreuziger added nine. Since joining the Warriors varsity rotation, Asja and sister Malia McCall have given Portage a good spark off the bench, something that will only build.
“I’m excited for the direction that brings; their speed is going to make us have to work faster. We’re seeing that speed in games and this is better training for us,” Howe said.
BARABOO 60, PORTAGE 41</&hspag4>
Baraboo 25 35 — 60
Portage 18 23 — 41
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Ross 1 0-0 3; Fluette 5 1-2 15; White Eagle 8 2-5 20; Pfaff 2 2-7 6; Frank 2 0-0 4; M. Gruner 2 0-0 4; J. Gruner 4 0-1 8. Totals 24 5-15 60.
PORTAGE — Schwantz 2 0-0 5; Garrigan 1 0-0 3; Krueger 0 1-2 1; Kreuziger 3 2-3 9; Ratz 4 3-6 11; A. McCall 4 1-1 10; Kallungi 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-12 41.
3-point goals: B 7 (Fluette 4, Whit Eagle 2, Ross 1); P 4 (Schwantz 1, Garrigan 1, Kreuziger 1, A. McCall 1). Total fouls: B 16; P 17.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.