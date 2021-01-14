PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Turnovers create second half surge for Baraboo in win over Portage

Like too often this year however, Portage failed to capitalize on the wind in its sails.

“You’re trying to have runs and that’s all about momentum; creating momentum and then you have to ride that momentum to help you catch up, or get ahead and build the lead,” Howe said.

“We have the tendency to have breakdowns where we’re not getting runs; we’re not feeling that and we have to continue to work on moving our feet, anticipation, getting in front of the ball and keeping them out of the paint.”

Along with White Eagle, Fluette added 15 points and freshman Jadynn Gruner chipped in eight for the T-Birds. While sophomore Taylor Pfaff was held to just six points, Behl noted the guard was instrumental in the T-Birds offense, which produced their second-best scoring performance of the season.

“That’s important and we need more balanced scoring. Early in the year we were pretty top heavy and now other kids are starting to realize they have roles to play in terms of scoring the basketball,” Behl said.

“Emma did that from the 3, both the Gruner girls did that inside and Taylor played really well; she only had six points, but she must have assisted on half our points tonight. That was good to see.”