PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Turnovers, scoring droughts sink Portage against Waunakee

A layup by Portage senior Hilary Nelson made it 40-20 before a 3-pointer by Brandner got the lead down to 41-23 with 11:20 remaining. A triple from Portage junior Emma Kreuziger cut the lead to 43-26 but that was the closest Portage got the rest of the way.

Waunakee junior Kailee Meeker, who finished with a game-high 13 points, answered with a 3-pointer of her own and sparked a 16-2 spurt to give Waunakee a 59-28 lead with 3:20 remaining.

A pair of free throws by Portage senior Katelyn Belleau and a runner from junior Makenna Bisch got some wind in Portage’s sails, cutting the deficit to 59-32 with 2:20 left to play but it was too little too late.

While she credited her team’s defensive effort, especially on the glass, Howe admitted Portage petered out down the stretch and committed too many mistakes offensively.

“I felt we got sloppy because we got tired, that’s no good and I think we made some mental mistakes where we just threw the ball away,” she said. “You have to play your best and take care of the ball. Mentally we weren’t tough handling the ball.”