PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Turnovers, scoring droughts sink Portage against Waunakee

Offensive inefficiency has hampered the Portage girls basketball team throughout the early portion of the season.
Turnovers and scoring droughts again tilted the floor against the Warriors en route to a 63-34 loss to Waunakee in a Badger North Conference game on Tuesday at Portage High School. Portage unofficially had 27 giveaways in the loss and was held without a double-digit scorer to remain winless on the season.
“We’ve got to take better care of the ball. My college coach, coach (Pam) Ruder, used to say ‘every possession is golden,’” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “I’m repeating that on a daily basis, but in a game situation, that pressure sometimes gets to you and you don’t make the best choices.”
Those turnovers hurt Portage (0-6, 0-2 Badger North) the most coming out of halftime. After trailing by as many as 13 in the first half, Portage cut the deficit to 26-17 at the intermission, but things quickly took a sharp turn downhill.
Waunakee (4-1, 2-0) opened the second half on a 14-1 run, capitalizing on five Portage turnovers to seize a 40-18 lead with just over 12 minutes remaining. Waunakee senior Brooke Ehle had six of her 11 points during the stretch, with a free throw from Portage senior Brianna Brandner being Portage’s lone point.
“We’re not a team that can come back from runs like that and (out of) halftime killed us,” Howe said. “We need to play two solid halves; we can’t have any gaps like that and that’s what we’re going to keep fighting for.”
A layup by Portage senior Hilary Nelson made it 40-20 before a 3-pointer by Brandner got the lead down to 41-23 with 11:20 remaining. A triple from Portage junior Emma Kreuziger cut the lead to 43-26 but that was the closest Portage got the rest of the way.
Waunakee junior Kailee Meeker, who finished with a game-high 13 points, answered with a 3-pointer of her own and sparked a 16-2 spurt to give Waunakee a 59-28 lead with 3:20 remaining.
A pair of free throws by Portage senior Katelyn Belleau and a runner from junior Makenna Bisch got some wind in Portage’s sails, cutting the deficit to 59-32 with 2:20 left to play but it was too little too late.
While she credited her team’s defensive effort, especially on the glass, Howe admitted Portage petered out down the stretch and committed too many mistakes offensively.
“I felt we got sloppy because we got tired, that’s no good and I think we made some mental mistakes where we just threw the ball away,” she said. “You have to play your best and take care of the ball. Mentally we weren’t tough handling the ball.”
Portage came out of the gates strong as the team’s traded punches in the early going, playing to a 6-6 tie with 15:25 left in the first half. Things began to break down for Portage from there, as Waunakee went on a 13-0 run over the next 8-plus minutes to seize the lead and never looked back.
Belleau, Brandner and Nelson each scored a team-high six points for Portage, while junior Elena Maier added 13 points for Waunakee, which had every player score. This has been a difficult stretch for Portage with Saturday’s trip to DeForest not making things any easier, and Howe knows the key to improvement stems from confidence.
“How do you get that? Your coaches support you, they give you opportunities in practice to hone on your skills and they push. Now you have to do it in a game and keep believing you can do it,” she said.
WAUNAKEE 63, PORTAGE 34
Waunakee 26 37 — 63
Portage 17 17 — 34
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maier 5 3-3 13, Meeker 5 1-2 13, Ehle 5 0-0 11, Watson 2 0-2 4, Meudt 2 0-0 4, Dotzler 1 0-0 3, Grabarski 1 0-0 3, Harrison 1 0-0 3, Lynch 1 1-2 3, Bryan 1 0-2 2, Sawicki 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-13 63.
PORTAGE — Brandner 2 1-2 6, Belleau 1 4-4 6, Nelson 2 2-2 6, Krueger 2 0-0 4, Bisch 2 0-0 4, Kreuziger 1 1-2 4, Garrigan 1 0-0 2, Ratz 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 10-12 34.
3-point goals: Wau 6 (Meeker 2, Ehle 1, Dotzler 1, Grabarski 1, Harrison 1), P 2 (Brandner 1, Kreuziger 1). Total fouls: Wau 15, P 13.
Portage coach Jessica Howe
