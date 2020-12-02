PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Youthful, explosive Reedsburg returns intact

A lot has changed since the Reedsburg prep girls basketball team last took the court.

None of those changes are evident on the roster, as an exceptionally young 2019-20 team has turned into a still young 2020-21 group of players that carries a lot of experience for their age.

Last year's team of 10 sophomores and four freshmen compiled a 15-9 record in a season that ended with a 57-43 loss to Oregon in the WIAA Division 2 regional final on Feb. 29.

"I feel that we made great strides last year while starting five sophomores," Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said last month. "We played some great competition, which allowed us to recognize what it will take to make the next step. I think to take that next step, we will have to be tougher defensively. We will have to rebound better."

Those improvements start in the offseason, which is why, immediately after last season, Simon said, "We have big goals and now it’s a matter of putting in the work to get better for next season."