PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Youthful, explosive Reedsburg returns intact

A lot has changed since the Reedsburg prep girls basketball team last took the court.
None of those changes are evident on the roster, as an exceptionally young 2019-20 team has turned into a still young 2020-21 group of players that carries a lot of experience for their age.
Last year's team of 10 sophomores and four freshmen compiled a 15-9 record in a season that ended with a 57-43 loss to Oregon in the WIAA Division 2 regional final on Feb. 29.
"I feel that we made great strides last year while starting five sophomores," Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said last month. "We played some great competition, which allowed us to recognize what it will take to make the next step. I think to take that next step, we will have to be tougher defensively. We will have to rebound better."
Those improvements start in the offseason, which is why, immediately after last season, Simon said, "We have big goals and now it’s a matter of putting in the work to get better for next season."
Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the state tournament and took away title chances for Oregon and the rest of the qualifiers. The coronavirus' impact on Wisconsin high school basketball went well beyond the postseason, as it cost programs and players across the state opportunities to compete during the offseason.
"Our time was extremely limited this past summer," said Simon, who is 225-110 in 14 seasons leading the Beavers. "We usually play about 25 to 30 games per summer as a group, but we weren’t able to play this summer."
However, the Beavers' experience and relative growing pains the last two years should have them well equipped to hit the ground running when they open the season Thursday at Tomah.
"It still comes down to the work you put in, regardless of how much experience you may have," Simon said, noting that a number of Beavers were able to play AAU over the summer. "I think the girls will be physically stronger and they have played in some big games so that will help. It still comes down to how much time you’ve spent improving as a player."
The players have plenty of talent to offer, as four Beavers — Mahra Wieman, Trenna Cherney, Macie Wieman and Melissa Dietz — return after receiving all-Badger North Conference honors last season.
Mahra Wieman earned first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state recognition after a huge sophomore season in which she averaged 20 points per game. The 5-foot-10 wing shot over 45% from the field on the way to setting Reedsburg’s single-season scoring record, tallying 479 points to blow past Brooklyn Schyvinck’s mark of 416 points set during the 2017-18 season.
"Mahra has an ability to score in so many different ways," Simon said. "She can shoot the 3, has a mid-range game and is good around the basket. She’s had some big games against some great competition. "
Cherney, a first-team all-conference selection each of the past two years, is coming off a sophomore season in which she averaged 14.5 points per game.
"Trenna provides some toughness to our team," Simon said. "She’s a physical player that sets the tone for our team. She’s been a big contributor to our team the last two years, so I think that experience will definitely help."
Macie Wieman does a bit of everything as well for Reedsburg. The 5-foot-9 point guard led the Beavers in rebounding, steals and assists in last year's honorable mention all-conference season. She set a program record with 147 assists last winter, averaging 6 per game to top Ava Douglas' record of 145.
Dietz was also an honorable mention pick after finishing third on the team with 8.2 points per game last year.
Grace Benish and McKenzie Bestor added 6.2 and 5.8 points per game, respectively, as sophomores last season. Benish also set a team record by making 37.2% of her 3-point attempts, while Bestor had a program-record 11 assists in one game during a season that saw a number of Reedsburg records fall.
The Beavers' offense was humming all year, breaking program records with 59.2 points per game, 1,420 total points, 42.2% shooting from the field, 125 made 3-pointers, and 420 assists.
Those numbers can be credited in part to a tight-knit group of players, including the 10-player junior class, that has been playing together for years.
"They are all great friends," Simon said. "I think that will help us especially when times get tough. We have a strong junior class but also a group of younger players that will help us this season."
Everything came together on a number of occasions last year. The most sterling might have been in a loss, when Reedsburg took Beaver Dam — the three-time reigning Div. 2 state champions, who haven't lost a Badger North game since joining the conference prior to the 2017-18 season — down to the wire in a 64-56 loss.
Beaver Dam is on the schedule again this winter in a season that will likely see frequent changes as schools deal with local COVID-19 outbreaks and regulations. That means playing basketball with a face mask on and without an opening tip, but it doesn't change the way the Beavers want to compete.
"It’s more of a team mindset. What can each player do to help us win more games? We will need everyone to make that happen," Simon said. "Each player has a role that is extremely valuable to the team — it’s a matter of getting the most out of each player, whether it’s at practice or in the games."
