The run to the prep cross country season begins well before the first day of practice.
For the Baraboo High School girls team, that has meant a group of runners that has met every week day this summer to run together. The preparation has a veteran group of Thunderbirds itching for Saturday's season-opening Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown.
The 14-athlete roster will be led by a group of five seniors — Marie Fadeyeva, Cece Oettinger, Molly Stewart, Sonia Tomas and Ana Velez.
Stewart is expected to lead the T-Birds after running a team-best 340.72 miles over the summer. As a junior, Stewart battled a sickness to take 18th at the 2018 Badger North Conference meet, then fought through snow to take 32nd at the WIAA Division 1 Madison West sectional. She kept it going throughout the spring track season, taking second in the 3,200 meters and fourth in the 1,600 at the Badger North meet. Baraboo head coach Julie Faylona is excited to see what Stewart makes of her senior season.
"Molly Stewart always comes into the season with drive and excitement," Faylona said. "She is one that just loves to run. Her passion is contagious within the team and, hopefully, this will motivate everyone to bring their best. ... Molly comes into the season as our top runner. She’s got a solid start, and now she can continue to improve. I see her as making all-conference by the end of the season."
Oettinger is also out to put together a solid fourth season as a varsity contributor. Oettinger, who took 43rd at last year's conference meet, ran 256 miles this summer.
"Cece has been on the team since she was a freshman and has always been on the varsity squad," Faylona said. "She is dependable and is going to help bridge the racing gap between Molly and the rest of the varsity runners. I’m very excited to see her this season, because she was really able to train and get in some miles over the summer. Past summers she had setbacks like illness and injury that prevented her from getting in the miles that she desired. ... She should have a good base to build on."
Fadeyeva will be crucial in helping the T-Birds navigate through the two-month season.
"Marie Fadeyeva is a returning varsity athlete who brings a strong work ethic and team unity," Faylona said. "Marie is a girl that is going to be encouraging her other teammates to do their best. She put in 260 miles over the summer and has really committed to making her last season a great one. I can already see how she is going to be a key athlete with leading the team and setting an example."
Tomas and Velez round out the senior group and will be counted on to provide positive examples.
"Both have been on the team since they were freshmen and bring strength and depth to our junior varsity team," Faylona said. "Sonia was able to take minutes off her race times last year as a junior, so I am excited to see the same motivation coming into this season. Ana has always demonstrated a positive attitude and a never-give-up attitude."
Venna Krayer will be counted on to score points as one of Baraboo's most experienced varsity runners. The junior returns after leading Baraboo to fifth place in the Badger North last year, taking 13th overall to make the all-conference team.
A number of other individuals will likely get a chance to run at the varsity level, including sophomores Ana Exterovich and Shaylee Dougherty, and freshman Haylie Weyh,
"Haylie is our only freshman, and she is going to be a key varsity runner," Faylona said. "She has to be careful not to do too much too fast in order to prevent injury, but as long as she can stay healthy, she should stay as one of our top varsity runners.
"I am especially impressed with how Ana Exerovich and Shaylee Dougherty have really stepped it up. Both girls consistently came to Summer Fun Run practices, and it shows. Ana was a JV runner last year, but so far this season, she has been right up in the front with the top varsity girls. Last year, Shaylee worked her way up and found a varsity position in our last meet, and she is coming into this season as our seventh varsity runner."
With just one freshman and four sophomores, the T-Birds are entering the season well-versed with each other and with what to expect.
"We have a smaller group this year, but I think it is going to be an advantage," Faylona said. "The group already is tight-knit, and everyone pushes each other to work hard."
