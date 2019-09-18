In the midst of a busy stretch of the Badger North Conference slate, Baraboo girls golf team dropped its second consecutive league dual meet.
Big numbers hindered the host Thunderbirds on Wednesday afternoon in a 181-194 loss to Waunakee at Baraboo Country Club. Senior Carly Moon paced the T-Birds, earning medalist honors for the third straight dual meet with a 5-over-par 41.
“Right now, we aren’t scoring our team potential, especially with all of the progress we have been making in our practice sessions and practice rounds,” Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said. “That is a big part of golf, though. As a player, you have to figure out how to transfer all of those things you have been practicing on into a full round of golf.”
Moon got off to a strong start, shooting three straight pars to open her round. She slipped up with a double bogey on the par-4 fourth hole, but rebounded with consecutive pars on the next two holes. Moon missed out on a chance to finish strong, however, shooting a bogey and double bogey to close out her day.
“She didn’t have the finish she wanted on the last two holes but still shot a 41,” Brownell said. “She is playing well and looks forward to the rest of the conference events and getting ready for regionals at our home course.”
Moon was the lone T-Bird under 47, while the Warriors put all five of their golfers under the mark, led by Sydney Grimm’s 8-over-par 44. Baraboo sophomore Caroline Lewison had the T-Birds’ next-lowest score with a 12-over-par 48.
Lewison was bogged down early by a 9 on the par-5 third hole, but answered with two pars over her next three holes and shot worse than double bogey only once over the final six. Brownell credited Lewison with improving in all parts of her game and is “going to be getting her scores down to the low to middle 40s consistently.
“She is hitting great tee shots and her iron play is getting dialed in,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Baraboo senior Adele Griffin shot a 52 and sophomore Meg Turkington carded a 53. Sophomore Sadie Schlender rounded out the Baraboo varsity group with a 60.
While he knows his team is disappointed, Brownell said the loss can be a learning experience that “some rounds you just have to grind out and see if you can make the best of the way you’re hitting the ball.”
“It’s a busy time in our schedule, but I know what they are capable of and we look to play well all on the same day and show what we can score,” he said.
Baraboo has no time to rest with another Badger North dual on tap today against Mt. Horeb.
WAUNAKEE 181, BARABOO 194</&hspag4>
Medalist: Carly Moon, Baraboo, 41.
Baraboo — Carly Moon 41, Caroline Lewison 48, Adele Griffin 52, Meg Turkington 53, Sadie Schlender 60. Waunakee — Sydney Grimm 44, Carsen Genda 45, Aly Kinzel 46, Brooke Ehle 46, Gabby Ziegler 47. JV: Wau 205, Bar 238. At Baraboo C.C., par 36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)