PREP GIRLS GOLF: Baraboo fends off competition, heat to win home invite

Behind the T-Birds top duo were juniors Sadie Schlender and Meg Turkington, who each finished with a 105. Both girls opened their rounds with 14-over-par 50s on the front nine, before closing the day with 55s.

“As a program, we have always focused on our team score around 400,” Brownell said. “They have all improved several parts of their game so much since last season.”

Among the teams nipping on the T-Birds heels was Reedsburg, as its varsity group finished 15 strokes back of the T-Birds with a 409.

Following a 182-259 win over Beaver Dam on Monday, Reedsburg coach Jesse Monte was pleased with the team’s performance despite the short turnaround.

“We had nine holes yesterday and it went extremely well, we nearly beat our school record over nine holes for girls, and then we had to come back today,” he said. “Overall I couldn’t be happier with where our girls are at this moment.”

Leading the way for the Beavers was sophomore Ashleigh Johnson, who finished two strokes behind Denure with an 18-over-par 90. Starting on the par-4 15th, Johnson opened her day with a 46 over her first nine holes, including three pars. Johnson was able to shave off a pair of strokes over her final nine, including three pars over her final four holes.