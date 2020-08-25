PREP GIRLS GOLF: Baraboo fends off competition, heat to win home invite

The Baraboo girls golf team had plenty to contend with at Tuesday’s Baraboo Invite, from sweltering heat to a competitive field and the difficult Baraboo Country Club course.
The Thunderbirds were able to withstand all of them en route to winning the eight-team stroke play event. Baraboo’s varsity Gold team combined for a top score of 394, winning by nine shots over runner-up Portage, who was led by senior Sophie Denure, who took home medalist honors with a 16-over-par 88.
“Today was our first stroke play event of the season where players were playing out their own ball a full 18 holes. Not to mention it was a warm one for them to get through as well,” Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said. “I am extremely pleased with how our girls played today on our home course Baraboo Country Club in the warm conditions.”
With golfers playing in the same group as their teammates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were comprised of four players as opposed to the normal five.
Helping lead the way for the T-Birds was the duo of junior Caroline Lewison and sophomore Kayla Capener, who each shot a 20-over-par 92, tying for for third place with Fort Atkinson’s Natalie Crammer.
Starting on the par-3 first hole, Capener opened her round with an 8-over-par 44, while Lewison shot a 46, with each girl recording a trio of pars. Lewison stayed the course on the back half, carding another 10-over-par 46, while Capener closed out her round with a 48.
Behind the T-Birds top duo were juniors Sadie Schlender and Meg Turkington, who each finished with a 105. Both girls opened their rounds with 14-over-par 50s on the front nine, before closing the day with 55s.
“As a program, we have always focused on our team score around 400,” Brownell said. “They have all improved several parts of their game so much since last season.”
Among the teams nipping on the T-Birds heels was Reedsburg, as its varsity group finished 15 strokes back of the T-Birds with a 409.
Following a 182-259 win over Beaver Dam on Monday, Reedsburg coach Jesse Monte was pleased with the team’s performance despite the short turnaround.
“We had nine holes yesterday and it went extremely well, we nearly beat our school record over nine holes for girls, and then we had to come back today,” he said. “Overall I couldn’t be happier with where our girls are at this moment.”
Leading the way for the Beavers was sophomore Ashleigh Johnson, who finished two strokes behind Denure with an 18-over-par 90. Starting on the par-4 15th, Johnson opened her day with a 46 over her first nine holes, including three pars. Johnson was able to shave off a pair of strokes over her final nine, including three pars over her final four holes.
Even with the runner-up finish, Monte admitted he thought Johnson wasn’t thrilled.
“After today, I’m thinking she would be okay with it, but she wouldn’t be happy,” he said. “She had a lot of shots out there, I believe in her mind, which she wishes she could re-do, because as well as she was hitting some of them, she probably wanted to score a little better.”
Behind Johnson, junior Grace Benish notched a 23-over-par 95 to finish sixth overall, while sophomores Elizabeth Carey and Lily McPherson rounded out Reedsburg’s varsity team with a 106 and 118, respectively.
Along with the T-Birds varsity group, Baraboo’s JV Blue team finished in seventh place with a 503, beating Reedsburg’s JV squad by 13 strokes. Reedsburg sophomore Sienna Gronley recorded the top score of the JV players with a 115, while teammate Madison Monte carded a 118. Baraboo’s JV team was led by the senior duo of Tierney Becker and Macy Henry, who each shot a 119.
Both Baraboo and Reedsburg return to action today when they head to the Portage Invite for another stroke play tournament.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
