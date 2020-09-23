PREP GIRLS GOLF: Ella Denure snags second, Portage third as team at Badger North culminating event

After a rocky day on the links Monday, the Portage girls golf team returned to form Wednesday morning at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.
Participating in the four-team Badger North Conference culminating event, the Warriors combined to shoot a 387 and finish third closely behind champion Reedsburg (376) and runner-up DeForest (380). The Norskies’ Taryn Endres shot a 15-over-par 85 to take home medalist honors while Portage sophomore Ella Denure finished three strokes back in second place.
“We showed improvement in many areas and took a big step forward today as a team. One of our biggest strengths is our attitude,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “We haven't let the mistakes get to us, and we have shown awesome bounce back ability."
Denure showed she was the perfect example of her coach's statement when she shook off a rough start to shoot an 18-over-par 88. After opening with two bogeys and two double bogeys in her first five holes, she tallied three pars and a bogey over her final four holes for a 42 on the front nine.
That momentum hit a bit of a snag to start the back nine as Denure shot a quadruple bogey on the par-4 10th, but she evened out to shoot three pars over her five next holes.
"Ella is really swinging the club so well, and you can tell she is starting to gain confidence,” Carlson said. “Every time on the course she learns something new. She is thinking through shots, and playing the percentages.
"She is a fierce competitor."
Senior Sophie Denure finished two strokes behind Ella Denure with a 20-over-par 90. Sophie Denure got off to a difficult start with two double bogeys and a triple bogey over her first three holes.
Sophie Denure found a groove like her younger sister, with two pars and a birdie on the par-4 eighth over her final six holes heading into the turn. On the back half, she had just one double bogey and two pars over the first eight holes before closing with a triple bogey on the par-5 18th.
"Sophie started out rough, but to her credit she was able to make the adjustments she needed,” Carlson said. “That isn't easy to do on the course in a competitive round. That is the sign of a mature player. She wasn't happy with the score, but she will be able to build on this."
Behind the Warriors’ top duo, junior Elizabeth Fick shot a 103 and senior Maddie Mumm carded a 106. Fick was level throughout the day, shooting a 51-52, while Mumm was hindered by a pair of 5-over-pars on the back nine.
Carlson applauded Fick for a consistent round and Mumm for playing “the best golf that she has played all season,” including four one putts on the first six holes.
Rounding out the Warriors scoring was senior Mira Mickelson with a 117, a new personal best according to Carlson.
“She has come so far, and I couldn't be prouder of her,” he said.
With their final regular season meet in the books, the Warriors will now turn their attention to the postseason. Portage will have plenty of time to prepare for its host Division 1 regional on Oct. 1 at Portage Country Club, and Carlson knows how imperative Wednesday was.
“Today was a great experience,” he said. “It has been a strange season with our competition structure, but this event really gave us nice preparation for the regional.”
