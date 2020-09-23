PREP GIRLS GOLF: Ella Denure snags second, Portage third as team at Badger North culminating event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a rocky day on the links Monday, the Portage girls golf team returned to form Wednesday morning at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.

Participating in the four-team Badger North Conference culminating event, the Warriors combined to shoot a 387 and finish third closely behind champion Reedsburg (376) and runner-up DeForest (380). The Norskies’ Taryn Endres shot a 15-over-par 85 to take home medalist honors while Portage sophomore Ella Denure finished three strokes back in second place.

“We showed improvement in many areas and took a big step forward today as a team. One of our biggest strengths is our attitude,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “We haven't let the mistakes get to us, and we have shown awesome bounce back ability."

Denure showed she was the perfect example of her coach's statement when she shook off a rough start to shoot an 18-over-par 88. After opening with two bogeys and two double bogeys in her first five holes, she tallied three pars and a bogey over her final four holes for a 42 on the front nine.

That momentum hit a bit of a snag to start the back nine as Denure shot a quadruple bogey on the par-4 10th, but she evened out to shoot three pars over her five next holes.