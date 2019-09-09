With two weeks away from competition, the Baraboo prep girls golf team has had plenty of time to practice, putting a focus on its short game, according to coach Landon Brownell.
The Thunderbirds put that preparation to good use Monday as they eked out a 185-189 win over DeForest in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Lake Windsor Country Club in Windsor.
“Today was a good day on the course, as we saw much of that (practice) translate to the course and in a conference competition,” Brownell said. “We were able to shoot our lowest round of the season as a team and seeing improvement on scores from almost every player.”
Carly Moon continued to pace the Thunderbirds, earning medalist honors with a 1-over par 37 on the course’s back nine holes. The senior got off to a rough start, carding a bogey and a double bogey to start her round at 3-over.
That didn’t weigh her down, however, as Moon proceeded to shoot par on the next six holes before sinking an eagle on the par-5 18th hole to close out her round.
“Carly continues to show that she is at the top of the list in Wisconsin golf,” Brownell said. “She didn’t have the best start, but she is learning that she can still come back from a few poor shots and save bogeys and pars and get in position for making more birdies.”
Behind Moon was the duo of sophomores Caroline Lewison and Sadie Schlender, who shot an 11-over-par 47 and 12-over-par 48. Consecutive triple bogeys on the par-4 12 and 13 hindered Lewison, but she was able to rebound with just three bogeys over the final five holes.
“Her game is really coming around and is close to being into the mid-40s as an average score, and Sadie has also been showing a lot of improvement in practices and in her scoring,” Brownell said.
Schlender also struggled at the start, opening with a bogey, double bogey and triple bogey over her first three holes, but similarly leveled out down the stretch.
Rounding out the T-Birds was Meg Turkington, who shot a 53, while senior Adele Griffin carded a 54. Brownell has been pleased with the T-Birds’ progress and hopes his team can build off that momentum, beginning with a Badger North dual against Beaver Dam at Baraboo Country Club on Wednesday.
BARABOO 185, DEFOREST 189
Medalist — Carly Moon, Baraboo, 37.
BARABOO: Carly Moon 37, Caroline Lewison 47, Sadie Schlender 48, Meg Turkington 53, Adele Griffin 54. DEFOREST: Taryn Endres 42, Isabell Manzetti 45, Lexi Scheuerell 49, Tori Schnell 53, Kaylin Nesbitt 58. At Lake Windsor CC, Windsor, par 36.
