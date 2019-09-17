The Baraboo prep girls golf team dropped its first of three straight Badger North Conference duals Tuesday.
The Thunderbirds lost to Reedsburg at Reedsburg Country Club, the opener of a stretch that also includes Wednesday's home dual against Waunakee and Thursday's home dual against Mount Horeb.
Baraboo's Carly Moon and Reedsburg's Ashleigh Johnson tied for the lowest score of the day Tuesday, both shooting a 42 on the par-36 course. Moon, a senior, had four straight pars midway through the nine-hole round.
Reedsburg's Anna Krieski had the third-lowest score of the day with a 43, followed by Baraboo's Caroline Lewison (49) and Sadie Schlender (49).
Anna Krieski and Ashley Krieski each shot a 50 for Reedsburg, while Grace Benish rounded out the Beavers' top five with a 54.
Adele Griffin and Kayla Capener each added a 56 for Baraboo.
The T-Birds fell to 1-1-1 in Badger North duals, having beat DeForest and tied Portage earlier this season.
