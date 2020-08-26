PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg starts season strong amid varsity turnover

Even with the runner-up finish, Monte admitted he thought Johnson wasn’t thrilled.

“After today, I’m thinking she would be okay with it, but she wouldn’t be happy,” he said. “She had a lot of shots out there, I believe in her mind, that she wishes she could re-do, because as well as she was hitting some of them, she probably wanted to score a little better.”

Close behind Johnson was junior Grace Benish, who finished sixth overall with a 23-over-par 95. Benish opened with a 49 over her first nine holes before closing with a 46, including two pars.

“I believe her average last year was 99, so she was lower than her average and I think she didn’t have her best day. Overall it’s still tough going day after day after day, but I’m really happy for her,” Monte said.

Rounding out the Beavers’ varsity lineup was the duo of sophomores Elizabeth Carey and Lily McPherson. Carey carded a 106 on the day, while McPherson was weighed down by a 12 on the difficult par-5 17th hole to shoot a 118.

Monte knows you’re bound to have a bad round here and there in the game of golf and has been impressed with Carey and McPherson so far. The duo is getting their first taste of varsity golf.