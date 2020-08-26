PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg starts season strong amid varsity turnover

BARABOO — Even with some turnover in its varsity roster, losing three college-bound golfers, the Reedsburg girls golf team has gotten off to a hot start in the 2020 season.
The Beavers continued their strong opening act this fall with a third-place finish at Tuesday’s sweltering Baraboo Invite. Reedsburg’s varsity team shot a 409 to finish just six strokes behind runner-up Portage, while the host Thunderbirds’ varsity squad secured the team title with a 394. Portage senior Sophie Denure took home medalist honors, carding a 16-over-par 88.
“I was pleased, and anytime you’re out here playing 18, it’s pretty warm,” Reedsburg coach Jesse Monte said. “It seemed like they all had moments where they had some really nice shots and maybe just didn’t capitalize on those opportunities; whether it was a little short game or a bit of a miss-hit.
“We had nine holes yesterday and it went extremely well, we nearly beat our school record over nine holes for girls, and then we had to come back today. But overall I couldn’t be happier with where our girls are at this moment.”
Leading the way for the Beavers was sophomore Ashleigh Johnson, who finished two strokes behind Denure with an 18-over-par 90. Starting on the par-4 15th, the second year varsity member opened her day with a 46 over her first nine holes, including three pars. Johnson was able to shave off a pair of strokes over her final nine, including three pars over her final four holes.
Even with the runner-up finish, Monte admitted he thought Johnson wasn’t thrilled.
“After today, I’m thinking she would be okay with it, but she wouldn’t be happy,” he said. “She had a lot of shots out there, I believe in her mind, that she wishes she could re-do, because as well as she was hitting some of them, she probably wanted to score a little better.”
Close behind Johnson was junior Grace Benish, who finished sixth overall with a 23-over-par 95. Benish opened with a 49 over her first nine holes before closing with a 46, including two pars.
“I believe her average last year was 99, so she was lower than her average and I think she didn’t have her best day. Overall it’s still tough going day after day after day, but I’m really happy for her,” Monte said.
Rounding out the Beavers’ varsity lineup was the duo of sophomores Elizabeth Carey and Lily McPherson. Carey carded a 106 on the day, while McPherson was weighed down by a 12 on the difficult par-5 17th hole to shoot a 118.
Monte knows you’re bound to have a bad round here and there in the game of golf and has been impressed with Carey and McPherson so far. The duo is getting their first taste of varsity golf.
“They’ve been playing pretty well — they’ve been playing all summer — and I would say this group of girls has played more than any other group we’ve had,” he said. “It definitely showed going from JV to varsity, and trying to fill the shoes of the girls we had.
“This is basically their second year, so to be where they’re at, I wish I could have been that good in my second year of golf. I think they’re doing great and I’m happy for them.”
Along with the Beavers’ varsity group, Reedsburg’s JV team competed, finishing in eighth place with a 516. Sophomore Sienna Gronley led the way for the JV squad, carding a 115, followed closely by sophomore Madison Monte. Freshmen Emma Timlin and Arianna Noga rounded out the Beavers with a 138 and 145, respectively.
The JV foursome is part of a large underclassmen group for the Beavers, who boast a program-high 17 players this season. Kelcey Clark is the team’s lone senior, while Albany Holder-Dean, Matti Severson and McKenzie Bestor join Benish in the junior group.
Ella Spencer finishes the sophomore class, while the team also welcomes freshmen Makena Jones, Annalyse Armijo, Madelyn Olson and Maggie Pal. Jesse Monte has enjoyed watching the inexperienced players grow as “they’re taking their bumps and bruises, and go through some ups-and-downs.”
The high numbers have also helped the Beavers’ foster some healthy rivalries.
“The competition is there already, in between a few different gaps in the program, and with only one senior it’s going to be there next year as well,” he added.
That competition, as well as the team’s skills off the tee and in the fairway, have been the Beavers’ strengths so far. On the flip side, the players’ short game and course management could use some polishing.
“I don’t think I can ever preach enough about short game, and that’s where we’re really going to need to improve if we’re going to take that next step,” Jesse Monte said. “We just can’t give away that many shots and expect to compete with that next tier up. If we can work on that and get a little more consistent, I think we can do okay.
“Maybe some club choices and maybe we just need to try some other shots that we aren’t comfortable with, but overall it’s short game, short game, short game.”
Reedsburg notches pair of victories
Before its third-place finish in Baraboo, the Beavers coasted to a 182-259 win over Beaver Dam on Monday in the team’s first dual meet of the season at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam.
Johnson led the way for Reedsburg, shooting a 6-over-par 42. Carey was right behind with a 44, Benish carded a 46 and McPherson rounded out the qualifying scores with a 50.
The win over the Golden Beavers came four days after Reedsburg won the season-opening Wisconsin Dells Invitational at Wild Rock Golf Course. The Beavers finished first at the nine-team scramble event, as the group of Johnson, Benish, Carey, McPherson and Madison Monte shot a 4-under-par 67.
The Beavers’ junior varsity team of Gronley, Noga, Timlin and Halder-Dean finished in eighth place, combining to shoot a 13-over-par 84.
