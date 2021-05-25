PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Beaver Dam goes on the road to beat Baraboo, pick up first win

The Beaver Dam girls soccer team has played from behind all season long.
So when Baraboo's Caitlyn Frank scored two quick goals Tuesday, the visiting Golden Beavers weren't phased. They responded emphatically, pitching a shutout the rest of the way while scoring five unanswered goals to claim their first win of the season.
"One thing about this team has been, even when we've been getting scored on, our girls put their heads up and keep playing," Beaver Dam coach Rob Nill said. "They play hard no matter what the score is, which I admire.
"The girls were really itching for that win, and we were able to connect some things together. We put some players in some different positions tonight and some things worked. We played hard tonight. We never gave up on a ball. It was a good game for us."
The Golden Beavers (1-6, 1-4 Badger North) got on the board when Kailey Walters scored the first of her three goals in the 14th minute. The senior forward got her team going with a penalty kick, burying it in the back of the net to cut Baraboo's lead to 2-1.
"We had Kailey playing up top today, but she sunk back in the midfield a little bit and got the ball more," Nill said. "That helped us. And then she's a great placement kicker. She's got some really good ability to bend the ball and put it where she wants it. She got the ball down and it was going in the net today. We needed that."
The teams traded good scoring opportunities the rest of the half, with each team getting loose on numerous occasions in a game that saw a lot of action. While the rest of Baraboo's opportunities came up empty, Beaver Dam converted.
Sophomore forward Dejana Seremet scored on a 19th-minute corner kick before Walters and freshman forward Cara Sanders scored in the 34th and 38th minute, respectively, to give Beaver Dam a 4-2 halftime lead.
After a break to recognize Baraboo seniors Grace Schell and Naomi Pelland on Senior Night, the Thunderbirds (2-5, 1-4) came out of halftime and created several scoring chances. Junior Abbey Bielicki and freshman Ansley Shefland gave the Beaver Dam defense trouble, but the Golden Beavers rallied to the ball and kept an empty net.
Beaver Dam goalkeeper Rebecca Dray finished with 11 saves, while Schell tallied 13 saves for the T-Birds.
The Golden Beavers broke through once in the second half. It came off the foot of Walters, who took an assist from Seremet at 79:02 to cap the scoring.
Beaver Dam more than doubled its number of goals this season, as they entered Tuesday with just four goals in six games.
With the 2020 season being canceled by COVID-19, the Golden Beavers picked up their first win since claiming a 5-1 home victory over West Bend East on April 16, 2019. Tuesday was their first road win since a 4-1 victory at Portage on May 17, 2018.
"We've had some tough games this year," Nill said. "Our conference is pretty split. There are some really solid teams and then some were a little bit more competitive with. Baraboo is always a good matchup."
The T-Birds have been outscored 30-2 during its four-game losing streak. Tuesday was the first time this season that they've scored in a loss.
Baraboo will have nearly a week off before closing the regular season by visiting Reedsburg on June 1 and Mount Horeb on June 3. Beaver Dam will wrap up the regular season by visiting Waunakee on June 1 and hosting Portage/Poynette on June 3.