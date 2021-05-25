PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Beaver Dam goes on the road to beat Baraboo, pick up first win

The Beaver Dam girls soccer team has played from behind all season long.

So when Baraboo's Caitlyn Frank scored two quick goals Tuesday, the visiting Golden Beavers weren't phased. They responded emphatically, pitching a shutout the rest of the way while scoring five unanswered goals to claim their first win of the season.

"One thing about this team has been, even when we've been getting scored on, our girls put their heads up and keep playing," Beaver Dam coach Rob Nill said. "They play hard no matter what the score is, which I admire.

"The girls were really itching for that win, and we were able to connect some things together. We put some players in some different positions tonight and some things worked. We played hard tonight. We never gave up on a ball. It was a good game for us."

The Golden Beavers (1-6, 1-4 Badger North) got on the board when Kailey Walters scored the first of her three goals in the 14th minute. The senior forward got her team going with a penalty kick, burying it in the back of the net to cut Baraboo's lead to 2-1.