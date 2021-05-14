PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Fast start carries Baraboo past rival Portage/Poynette, 4-2

“We talked about coming out strong, especially at the beginning of the game, and we did exactly that,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said.

“We hit the woodwork a couple of times and just had a lot of opportunities.”

A number of those chances were helped created by Frank. On top of her incredible pace, Lang lauded the freshman forward for her game knowledge.

“She reads defensive cues and knows when to cut, knows when to take the ball; she’s an unselfish player and has a lethal strike, too. It’s a deadly combination, for sure.”

Facing a four-goal hole, the United (0-5-0, 0-2-0) finally broke through in the 24th minute as Tobin beat out a trio of T-Birds to a ball over the top from senior Megan Pace. The Portage/Poynette forward collected the ball and coolly slotted a shot past Baraboo goalkeeper Grace Schell to cut the lead to 4-1.

That three-goal margin held through halftime, when Mayne said she and her staff “let into those girls and let them know that it’s really important they keep their heads up tonight, and just that motivation level.”

“They have to play strong — they’re definitely just as a good as a team — they just have to be able to put it in the back of the net,” Mayne added.