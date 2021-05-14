PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Fast start carries Baraboo past rival Portage/Poynette, 4-2

A strong finish can sometimes make up for a slow start.
For the Portage/Poynette girls soccer team, a late push proved to be too little, too late against rival Baraboo, as the United fell to the Thunderbirds, 4-2, in a Badger North Conference game at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage.
Caitlyn Frank continued her torrid start as the T-Birds freshman netted a first-half hat trick, while senior Sydney Tobin scored both goals for the United in the loss.
“Right at the end, if we could have played the whole game like we played the second half that would have been excellent. Unfortunately, we just got fired up a little too late,” Portage/Poynette coach Kathie Mayne said.
The United’s early struggles were only exacerbated by the T-Birds frenetic start as Baraboo (2-1-0, 1-1-0 Badger North) scored all four of its goals in the opening 18 minutes. Frank wasted little time giving the T-Birds the lead as she slotted home a penalty kick after a United tackle inside the 18-yard box with just 3 minutes, 42 seconds played for a quick 1-0 lead.
Frank doubled the T-Birds advantage just over six minutes later as a tight angle shot along the end line found the far right corner for a 2-0 lead at 9:45. Baraboo kept the pressure on as freshman Hallie Kepple weaved her way through a parade of Portage/Poynette defenders before slotting home another goal at 15:09, before Frank capped off her hat trick just over two minutes later off an assist from junior Izzy Stout at 17:34.
“We talked about coming out strong, especially at the beginning of the game, and we did exactly that,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said.
“We hit the woodwork a couple of times and just had a lot of opportunities.”
A number of those chances were helped created by Frank. On top of her incredible pace, Lang lauded the freshman forward for her game knowledge.
“She reads defensive cues and knows when to cut, knows when to take the ball; she’s an unselfish player and has a lethal strike, too. It’s a deadly combination, for sure.”
Facing a four-goal hole, the United (0-5-0, 0-2-0) finally broke through in the 24th minute as Tobin beat out a trio of T-Birds to a ball over the top from senior Megan Pace. The Portage/Poynette forward collected the ball and coolly slotted a shot past Baraboo goalkeeper Grace Schell to cut the lead to 4-1.
That three-goal margin held through halftime, when Mayne said she and her staff “let into those girls and let them know that it’s really important they keep their heads up tonight, and just that motivation level.”
“They have to play strong — they’re definitely just as a good as a team — they just have to be able to put it in the back of the net,” Mayne added.
They were up to the task defensively as the United pitched a clean sheet over the final 45 minutes, including four saves by senior goalkeeper Allie Poches. The only problem was Portage/Poynette struggled to keep the ball out of their own defensive half, finally cutting the lead to two in the 79th minute when Tobin chipped a cross from Harley Walters over Schell.
The late tally couldn’t spur another however, as the T-Birds saw out the remaining time to pick up another win.
“That was definitely really hard; it was a very hard attack tonight. We did have a lot of missed opportunities in front of goal, which hurt us, but we had such a mixed lineup tonight,” Mayne said, noting the United finished the game with four starters sidelined by the end of the game.
Helping Portage/Poynette toil away offensively was Abbey Bielicki as the Baraboo junior locked down the T-Birds backline after normally playing forward.
“She typically prefers offense and it’d be great to have her up there too, but she’s a team player; she fills in wherever she needs to and she’s a captain for a reason,” Lang said.
Poches made six saves for the United, while Schell finished with five for the T-Birds. Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when Portage/Poynette takes on Tomah, and Baraboo travels to Wisconsin Dells for a non-conference tilt against West Salem.
BARABOO 4, PORTAGE/POYNETTE 2
Baraboo;4;0; —;4
Poynette/Portage;1;1; —;2
First half — B: Frank, 3:42 (pk); Frank (Bielicki), 9:45; Kepple, 15:09; Frank (Stout), 17:34; PP: Tobin (Pace), 23:02.