PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Frank's hat trick lifts Baraboo to season-opening win over Mauston

Caitlyn Frank’s first varsity soccer game went pretty well.

The Baraboo High School freshman netted a hat trick in Tuesday night’s 6-0 home win over Mauston in what was each team’s first game since 2019.

“A nice debut,” Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said of Frank. “I think her strongest asset is her knowledge of the game. She’s such an intelligent player. How much pressure to put behind a first touch ... where to turn ... Her knowledge of the game and field awareness is top notch.”

It’s a trait that a lot of the Thunderbirds carry despite their youth. The Baraboo varsity team had seven freshmen on the roster Tuesday, while every goal was scored by a player who hadn’t scored a varsity goal before.

“They’ve been playing together for a long time,” Lang said of the young T-Birds’ cohesiveness on the field. “They’ve had that training of not only individual skills, but also with just knowing the game. They watch it and they’re around it all the time, so their soccer sense is just continuing to grow, which is awesome.

“We supported one another really well. The energy was great. We just made sure we were sticking to our game plan of having good positional sense and whatnot. And then we capitalized on a majority of our opportunities.”