PREP GIRLS SOCCER: New-look Baraboo enters spring competitive, energetic

That has allowed the T-Birds to dip their toes into the details a little earlier than usual with a team with almost no varsity experience. By the time the first official practice is held April 26, the T-Birds should be ahead of their typical pace.

"We're paying attention to the little details," Lang said. "Things that can be really important in a game but may not always be focused on, like making sure that we have depth when we're possessing the ball and how we move ... that kind of stuff. It's been really great to be able to highlight some of it from the very beginning."

"They're a very coachable group. ... Just watching the 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 scrimmages, we're already seeing some really great concepts coming to life. Overall, we as coaches are very impressed with the level of play, speed of play, decision-making, creativity ... and we haven't even been outside yet."

While the T-Birds plan to be as prepared as possible by the time they take the field, there will still be some growing pains present with a young group. Lang has been there before, as he also coaches a young Baraboo boys team that went 13-3-1 last fall to win the program's first regional title in program history.