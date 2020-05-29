PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette continuing to build relationships despite lost season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Slowly but surely the Portage/Poynette girls soccer team has been stacking successful seasons on top of one another.

At the heart of that run has been a talented senior class; however, the culmination of those careers was denied after the WIAA canceled the 2020 spring campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that conclusion being stopped prematurely, coach Kathie Mayne has been amazed by the group’s response given the situation.

“I think they were hanging on to hope for a long time, especially with that July 1st date being a potential for competitions to pick up in the summer time. There was a lot of motivation amongst each other and videos pushing out for continuing to workout, but when the news hit, and it was actually official, I think they already knew and were accepting of the fact it wasn’t going to happen,” she said.

“They had already been making the best of the situation and are just continuing to encourage each other; I’m super proud of the team and they’ve been so amazing.”