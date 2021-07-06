PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette's Abbie Shaver ends career with All-Badger North selection

A good defense can make up for a struggling offense.

The Portage/Poynette prep girls soccer team had its share of struggles in the offensive third this season, but even when the United struggled to put the ball in the back of the net, its back line was there to shore things up defensively.

The centerpiece of that defensive line was Abbie Shaver, and the senior was recently rewarded for her efforts by earning honorable mention status on this year’s All-Badger North Conference team.

Shaver was the lone United honoree in among the eight-team league, which was dominated by the likes of Sauk Prairie, Waunakee and DeForest. The Eagles, who didn’t concede a goal until the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, tallied seven honorees alongside the Warriors, while the Norskies had four and Mt. Horeb tabbed five.

The United (3-12-0) scored just two goals in its league games against the top-four teams, but things could have certainly been worse if not for Shaver. The speedy centerback was all over the field, oftentimes track back to thwart a through ball chance and alleviate some of the pressure on the United goalkeepers.