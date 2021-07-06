PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette's Abbie Shaver ends career with All-Badger North selection

A good defense can make up for a struggling offense.
The Portage/Poynette prep girls soccer team had its share of struggles in the offensive third this season, but even when the United struggled to put the ball in the back of the net, its back line was there to shore things up defensively.
The centerpiece of that defensive line was Abbie Shaver, and the senior was recently rewarded for her efforts by earning honorable mention status on this year’s All-Badger North Conference team.
Shaver was the lone United honoree in among the eight-team league, which was dominated by the likes of Sauk Prairie, Waunakee and DeForest. The Eagles, who didn’t concede a goal until the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, tallied seven honorees alongside the Warriors, while the Norskies had four and Mt. Horeb tabbed five.
The United (3-12-0) scored just two goals in its league games against the top-four teams, but things could have certainly been worse if not for Shaver. The speedy centerback was all over the field, oftentimes track back to thwart a through ball chance and alleviate some of the pressure on the United goalkeepers.
She also did her part offensively, recording one assist on the season during Portage/Poynette’s 10-0 win over Mauston on May 28. The United, which went 0-7-0 in Badger North play, finished the with a 7-1 loss to Marshfield in a Div. 2 regional semifinal on June 9.
Peterson paces Blue Devils trio
Wins were also hard to come by for Lodi this season in the Capitol Conference as the Blue Devils finished the year 3-9-2 overall, including 2-3-2 in league play.
That wasn’t because of a lack of trying however, especially on the part of Taylor Peterson as the senior midfielder earned first-team all-league honors as one of three selections for the Blue Devils. League champion Belleville/New Glarus has 11 all-league picks, including five first-team selections, while runners-up Lake Mills and Watertown Luther Prep had six and five, respectively, including three first-teamers apiece.
L-Cats junior Ava Stelter was named the league’s Player of the Year after pumping in 35 goals and four assists.
Peterson meanwhile led the Blue Devils attack as she tallied a team-high eight goals on the year, as well as one assist. The forward converted one penalty kick goal and tickled the twine for three game-winners, with her best performance coming in the playoffs as she scored a pair of goals and an assist in Lodi’s 5-0 win over Adams-Friendship in a Div. 4 regional semifinal.
Along with Peterson, sophomore defender Kaelyn Tatro garnered second-team honors while junior forward Grasyn Schmidt was an honorable mention selection.
Tatro played a key role in Lodi’s backline while adding one assist on the year, while Schmidt provided a great one-two punch alongside Peterson, scoring five goals and tallying a team-high four assists.