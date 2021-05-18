PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie focusing on improving after dominant win over Baraboo

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team is playing a couple games at once this spring.

The Eagles are undefeated in the ones that go in the record book, while they are battling the challenge that’s a bit harder to see — consistently bettering themselves each time out.

They passed both tests easily Tuesday night, keeping their style of play relatively intact en route to a 10-0 win over Baraboo in a 60-minute Badger North Conference game in Prairie du Sac.

“It’s 100% about playing the way we want to play,” Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said of how the Eagles have graded themselves during their dominant start to the season. “Our focus is very self-facing. We’re looking at ourselves, we’re looking at our team and what we need to improve on going forward to reach out season goals.

“This is a big game for us because it’s a sectional game, conference game, and a rivalry, so from those standpoints it’s the here and now that’s big. But in the bigger picture, we want to make sure that we’re getting better every time we step on the field.”