PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie focusing on improving after dominant win over Baraboo

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team is playing a couple games at once this spring.
The Eagles are undefeated in the ones that go in the record book, while they are battling the challenge that’s a bit harder to see — consistently bettering themselves each time out.
They passed both tests easily Tuesday night, keeping their style of play relatively intact en route to a 10-0 win over Baraboo in a 60-minute Badger North Conference game in Prairie du Sac.
“It’s 100% about playing the way we want to play,” Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said of how the Eagles have graded themselves during their dominant start to the season. “Our focus is very self-facing. We’re looking at ourselves, we’re looking at our team and what we need to improve on going forward to reach out season goals.
“This is a big game for us because it’s a sectional game, conference game, and a rivalry, so from those standpoints it’s the here and now that’s big. But in the bigger picture, we want to make sure that we’re getting better every time we step on the field.”
The Eagles (5-0, 3-0 Badger North) have grown familiar with finding that balance between winning and playing in a way that’s going to make them better. They have yet to be seriously tested this spring, outscoring opponents 30-0 during their perfect start.
“There’s been a little bit of complacency starting to set in,” Kornish said. “We’ve had a really excellent start to our season, so it can be difficult to want to continue to challenge ourselves. But that’s just something that mentally we need to do. Keep pushing, challenging and making sure we’re ready for the playoff push.”
The Eagles came out and challenged Baraboo (2-3, 1-2) from the get-go Tuesday. Jenna Pistono got them started, scoring in the third and 13th minutes to stake Sauk Prairie to a 2-0 lead.
“We came out and we started pretty fast,” Kornish said. “We wanted to make sure we were doing the things we needed to do well early on.”
They kept doing them, as McKayla Paukner added two goals and Olivia Paukner converted a 25th-minute penalty kick to give the Eagles a 5-0 lead.
Naomi Breunig took over down the stretch of the first half, scoring in the 36th, 41st and 43rd minute to give Sauk Prairie an 8-0 advantage at halftime.
The Eagles put the finishing touches on in the second half. Kaitlyn Fishnick assisted Faith Holler in the 51st minute, then found Naomi Breunig in the 56th for her fourth goal of the night.
The Eagles, and goalkeeper Erelyn Apel, just needed to keep the T-Birds scoreless for four more minutes to wrap up their second mercy-rule win of the season.
Sauk Prairie won its sixth straight game against its Badger North rivals, dating back to Baraboo’s 2-0 win on May 19, 2016.
The T-Birds started to get anything going Tuesday, managing two shots on goal. They have been shut out in all three of their losses this season, while scoring 5.0 goals per game in wins.
“I was proud of the fight we put up against them,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. “We’ll regroup and get ready to square up with DeForest on Friday.”
Sauk Prairie will look to keep its winning streak alive — and to get better — Friday at Beaver Dam.
“This is special to have a team come together as quickly as they did,” Kornish said. “We have a very young team and we have two seniors on the roster. ... So looking into the future and things like that, these are big stepping blocks for us.”
SAUK PRAIRIE 10, BARABOO 0
Baraboo 0 0 — 0
Sauk Prairie 8 2 — 10
Second half — Pistono (Howard), 3:00; Pistono, 13:00; M. Paukner (Fishnick), 17:00; M. Paukner (Klemm), 19:00; O. Paukner, 25:00 (PK); N. Breunig (Kopecky), 36:00; N. Breunig (El. Apel), 41:00; N. Breunig, 43:00.
Second half — Holler (Fishnick), 51:00; N. Breunig (Fishnick), 56:00.