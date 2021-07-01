PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie places 7 on All-Badger North team

When you reach state for the first time since 1999 and win conference for the first time since 2003, you’re going to go home with some individual awards.
The Sauk Prairie High School girls’ soccer team earned a stack of them this spring, as seven players were named to the All-Badger North Conference team following a huge season that ended with a 15-1 record and a 4-1 loss to eventual champion Whitefish Bay in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.
Three Eagles — Katelyn Fishnick, Addy Hermsdorf and Faith Holler — made the 11-player first team, including Fishnick and Hermsdorf earning unanimous selections.
Fishnick was a constant in the Sauk Prairie attack. According to wissports.net, the junior midfielder led the Eagles with 26 goals and 13 assists to give her 168 points in 39 career games. Fishnick scored at least one goal in all but two of Sauk Prairie’s games, including netting hat tricks against Beaver Dam, Portage/Poynette and Merrill. She also co-captained a young Sauk Prairie team this spring alongside Holler and Naomi Breunig.
“Katelyn is a team player in every sense of the word,” Sauk Prairie head coach Drew Kornish said. “She works tirelessly to not only better herself but all those around her.”
Hermsdorf anchored the Sauk Prairie defense in her first year of high school soccer. The sophomore tallied six assists while leading a back line that posted 15 straight shutouts before giving up their first goals of the season in the loss to Whitefish Bay.
“Addy is one of the toughest defenders in the conference,” Kornish said. “She wins the ball and is able to start the attack.”
Holler, who played all over the field this season, also bridges the gap between defense and offense. The versatile junior collected four goals and six assists while also serving as a key cog on the back end.
“Faith is the box-to-box leader on the team, linking our defense to the attack,” Kornish said. “She puts in more miles than what is necessary, but will always have enough to beat the defender to the endline.”
When the Eagles looked forward, they frequently looked for Breunig. The senior delivered, tallying 12 goals and seven assists en route to a second-team all-conference nod. Breunig, who has signed to play basketball at Winona State, scored four goals in a May win over Baraboo and netted Sauk Prairie’s first-ever goal at state during the second half of the loss to Whitefish Bay.
“Naomi is a true target player allowing us to join into the attack,” Kornish said, while also speaking about the seniors’ leadership following the season. “Both Naomi and Grace (Kopecky) have been unbelievable seniors for us this year. Their leadership isn’t necessarily vocal, but they did it by their actions and training on the field every day. The path that they set for us this year is going to have a lasting impression.”
Breunig is Sauk Prairie’s only All-Badger North honoree who isn’t eligible to return next season. The Eagles’ honorable mention nods went to sophomore Alexis Klemm and freshmen McKayla Paukner and Erelyn Apel.
Klemm scored in both of Sauk Prairie’s sectional wins to finish with 11 goals and five assists out of the midfield.
“Alexis is a technical player that creates a lot of opportunities for our team while on the ball,” Kornish said. “Her creativity is a dangerous weapon for us.”
Paukner gave the Eagles a similar shot in the arm offensively. The freshman forward collected 13 goals and 10 assists while frequently giving the Eagles a boost on the wing.
“McKayla comes off the bench to offer us a huge change of pace,” Kornish said. “Her ability to beat a defender one on one and get an opportunity on frame is unmatched.”
Apel gave up just four goals in her first year of high school soccer, all of which came at the state tournament. The freshman goalkeeper finished with 31 saves and 15 shutouts. Apel was one of four goalies to hold Waunakee scoreless this season, notching a shutout on June 3 as Sauk Prairie claimed its first conference title since 2003.
“Erelyn certainly deserves a lot of credit,” Kornish said. “One of the factors making it so difficult to get a scoring opportunity against us is because of Erelyn's ability to join the defense as our 11th field player. She is very good with the ball at her feet and distributing.”
With COVID-19 canceling all WIAA girls’ soccer in 2020, the Eagles have lost to the state champions each of the last two seasons, losing to Oregon in the 2019 sectional final before losing to Whitefish Bay this year.
Baraboo, which went 2-8, including 1-6 in the Badger North, finished 2021 with three all-conference honorees. Freshman Caitlyn Frank, who had hat tricks against Mauston and Portage/Poynette, and junior Abbey Bielicki made the second team, while freshman Hallie Kepple earned an honorable mention nod.
Reedsburg junior Cassidy Klitzke picked up second-team honors, while freshman Isabella Nobbe received honorable mention recognition. The Beavers went 5-7, including 3-4 in the Badger North, in a season that included a 4-2 regional win over Wausau East and ended with a 5-0 regional-final loss at Sauk Prairie.