PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie places 7 on All-Badger North team

“Addy is one of the toughest defenders in the conference,” Kornish said. “She wins the ball and is able to start the attack.”

Holler, who played all over the field this season, also bridges the gap between defense and offense. The versatile junior collected four goals and six assists while also serving as a key cog on the back end.

“Faith is the box-to-box leader on the team, linking our defense to the attack,” Kornish said. “She puts in more miles than what is necessary, but will always have enough to beat the defender to the endline.”

When the Eagles looked forward, they frequently looked for Breunig. The senior delivered, tallying 12 goals and seven assists en route to a second-team all-conference nod. Breunig, who has signed to play basketball at Winona State, scored four goals in a May win over Baraboo and netted Sauk Prairie’s first-ever goal at state during the second half of the loss to Whitefish Bay.