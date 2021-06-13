PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie shuts out Reedsburg to win regional title

The Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team is two wins away from making the program’s first state tournament appearance in 22 years.

The top-seeded Eagles advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals with a 5-0 home win over No. 4 Reedsburg in Saturday’s regional final in Prairie du Sac.

The Badger North Conference champions, who are 13-0-0 and outscoring opponents 90-0 on the season, got two goals and an assist apiece from Katelyn Fishnick and McKayla Paukner on Saturday.

The Eagles swept the season series with their Badger North rivals, also claiming a 10-0 home win over Reedsburg on May 14.

Sauk Prairie and No. 3 Rhinelander (7-6-1), which won at No. 2 Marshfield on Saturday, will square off in Thursday’s sectional semifinal at Sauk Prairie High School.

No. 1 River Falls and No. 3 New Richmond will also play Thursday for a chance to advance to the June 19 sectional championship in Marshfield.