PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie shuts out Waunakee for first conference title since 2003

The field tilted each way on occasion, although Waunakee did a good job of swallowing up Sauk Prairie junior Katelyn Fishnick in the middle of the field.

“They weren’t necessarily marking her, but they just congested the space behind her,” Kornish said of Waunakee’s defense of Fishnick, who led the state in scoring as a freshman in 2019. “They just plugged the space. They were confident letting her receive the ball where she wanted, but they weren’t allowing her to turn and find space behind.”

But Fishnick found space to maneuver from time to time. One of them led directly to the game’s lone goal. The junior turned in the 66th minute and fired a shot from outside the penalty box. While the ball looked like it was going in the net or over the goal, Paukner didn’t stop and watch. That allowed the freshman to be in the perfect spot when the ball deflected off the crossbar. She buried it into the back of the net to send her teammates celebrating at the 65:19 mark.

“It was a beautiful shot by Katelyn,” Paukner said. “I think it was her left foot, and I just saw the opening and went in. It was a beautiful ball. I just saw the goalie go up. I thought it was going in, but I just went for it.”