PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie's Fishnick, Hermsdorf earn all-state honors

The Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team made its mark statewide this spring. As did a pair of Sauk Prairie individuals, with Katelyn Fishnick and Addy Hermsdorf each being named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.

Fishnick was one of 11 players to earn second-team honors. The junior midfielder co-captained the Eagles while tallying 26 goals and 13 assists to give her 168 points in 39 career games. It was the second all-state nod for Fishnick, who was an honorable mention selection after a freshman season in which she notched 45 goals and 13 assists to finish with a state-high 103 points in 2019.

Hermsdorf picked up an honorable mention all-state nod in her first year on a high school soccer field. After COVID-19 canceled her freshman season, Hermsdorf anchored the Sauk Prairie defense as a sophomore in 2021. She tallied six assists while leading a back line that posted 15 straight shutouts before giving up their first goals of the season in a 4-1 season-ending loss to Whitefish Bay.

The WIAA Division 2 state semifinal loss was Sauk Prairie's only defeat of the season. The Eagles went 15-1 en route to winning the Badger North Conference title — their first conference championship since 2003 — and reaching state for the first time since 1999.

Fishnick and Hermsdorf were each unanimous first-team all-Badger North selections, and were joined on the first team by junior Faith Holler. Senior Naomi Breunig was a second-team all-conference pick, while sophomore Alexis Klemm and freshmen McKayla Paukner and Erelyn Apel earned honorable mention nods.