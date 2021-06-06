PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie's No. 1 seed sets up potential matchups with Reedsburg, Baraboo

The unbeaten Sauk Prairie girls soccer team earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

The Eagles (11-0) will look to carry their dominant regular season into Tuesday's regional semifinal against No. 8 Merrill (0-11) in Prairie du Sac. The winner will advance to take on No. 4 Reedsburg (4-6) or No. 5 Wausau East (2-8) in Saturday's regional final.

Sauk Prairie, which has outscored opponents 75-0 this season, claimed a 10-0 home win over Reedsburg on May 14.

Baraboo (2-7) will also be in the Marshfield sectional. The Thunderbirds received the No. 6 seed and will open at No. 3 Rhinelander (5-6-1) on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to face No. 2 Marshfield (7-6-1) or No. 7 Portage/Poynette (3-11).