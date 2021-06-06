 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie's No. 1 seed sets up potential matchups with Reedsburg, Baraboo
PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Sauk Prairie soccer

The Sauk Prairie bench reacts after McKayla Paukner scored during the second half of Thursday's game at Waunakee.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The unbeaten Sauk Prairie girls soccer team earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

The Eagles (11-0) will look to carry their dominant regular season into Tuesday's regional semifinal against No. 8 Merrill (0-11) in Prairie du Sac. The winner will advance to take on No. 4 Reedsburg (4-6) or No. 5 Wausau East (2-8) in Saturday's regional final.

Sauk Prairie, which has outscored opponents 75-0 this season, claimed a 10-0 home win over Reedsburg on May 14.

Baraboo (2-7) will also be in the Marshfield sectional. The Thunderbirds received the No. 6 seed and will open at No. 3 Rhinelander (5-6-1) on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to face No. 2 Marshfield (7-6-1) or No. 7 Portage/Poynette (3-11).

