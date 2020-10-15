PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo rolls with line-up changes in 129-37 win over Portage

“She’s starting to turn it on and know what she should feel like at the end of a race; how to push through and come out tired,” Tollefson said. “We’ve got a little ways to go, but she’s getting there and I was really pleased with the effort tonight.”

Behind Fahey was Weidner, who finished narrowly behind Letendre for second in the 400 (5:13.56) and took third in the 200 freestyle (2:27.38) — less than a half-second behind Baraboo’s Isabella Stout. It was the first time Tollefson put Weidner in both distance events all season, and — albeit behind schedule — the coach was happy with the results.

“I think she had more in her and I’m looking forward to seeing her do that again,” she said. “In a year with a couple more meets, we’ll be able to explore a little more.”

With the rivalry dual meet behind them, both the T-Birds and Warriors will turn their attention to next Thursday’s quadrangular against River Valley/Richland Center and Sauk Prairie at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. It will be the final meet of the season for the T-Birds as Lemke said the team has chosen to forego the postseason due to safety precautions with the COVID-19 pandemic.