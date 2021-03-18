PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Lodi/Wisconsin Heights continues to improve in loss to Sturgeon Bay co-op

LODI — Smaller team sizes don't usually equate to dual meet wins in girls swimming. They can also lead to resigned enthusiasm and reduced effort.

It was an issue that Lodi/Wisconsin Heights co-head coaches Iris Barrow and Jerica Robinson faced when the duo took over the co-op program in 2014.

“It was a lot of like ‘We’re going to lose anyways, so why try?’” Barrow said.

It’s something the duo has truly fought to change in their tenure together, one that the team itself has truly taken ahold of. While Lodi/Heights took another loss on Thursday night — a 108-61 defeat at the hands of the Door County United, a co-op based out of Sturgeon Bay — there were still plenty of positives to draw from.

Lodi/Heights’ Ella Puls notched a pair of individual victories, taking both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and the team tallied a dozen top-three finishes total.

“It definitely helps with the morale and to know we had some solid swims and can kind of hold our own,” Barrow said. “So we, and the girls have definitely changed, over that time of like ‘Even though we’re not going to win point-wise, we’re still going to give it our all.’