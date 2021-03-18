PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Lodi/Wisconsin Heights continues to improve in loss to Sturgeon Bay co-op

LODI — Smaller team sizes don't usually equate to dual meet wins in girls swimming. They can also lead to resigned enthusiasm and reduced effort.
It was an issue that Lodi/Wisconsin Heights co-head coaches Iris Barrow and Jerica Robinson faced when the duo took over the co-op program in 2014.
“It was a lot of like ‘We’re going to lose anyways, so why try?’” Barrow said.
It’s something the duo has truly fought to change in their tenure together, one that the team itself has truly taken ahold of. While Lodi/Heights took another loss on Thursday night — a 108-61 defeat at the hands of the Door County United, a co-op based out of Sturgeon Bay — there were still plenty of positives to draw from.
Lodi/Heights’ Ella Puls notched a pair of individual victories, taking both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and the team tallied a dozen top-three finishes total.
“It definitely helps with the morale and to know we had some solid swims and can kind of hold our own,” Barrow said. “So we, and the girls have definitely changed, over that time of like ‘Even though we’re not going to win point-wise, we’re still going to give it our all.’
Robinson added: “It’s changing the mindset from being proud of what you did and making sure you’re achieving what you can do and working to the best of your talent.”
Puls showed plenty of talent in her pair of victories, starting off by taking the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 23.16 seconds. The junior, who tallied a pair of top-12 finishes at the 2019 WIAA Div. 2 Baraboo sectional, really flexed her breaststroke muscles by taking the penultimate event in 1:15.61.
After being neck-and-neck with Door County’s Brooke Strege and Sanya Wienke through the first 50, Puls turned on the burners over the homestretch to win by over three seconds.
The late surge didn’t’ surprise Robinson one bit.
“I think that’s a typical Ella swim. She’s a fighter and if she’s got somebody close, it doesn’t matter; she will fight and she’s been like that since her freshman year,” she said. “I never have to worry about her not giving it her all out there.”
Junior Edie Bollenbach and senior Moriah Drabenstadt finished second and third, respectively, in the 50 freestyle in 28.80 and 29.12 seconds. Bollenbach added a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:04.07), sophomore Grace Ryan was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (6:46.06) and sophomore Sydney Groshek was third in the 100 butterfly (1:20.36).
Junior Anna Crary added a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:24.05) and senior Mariah Clark finished less than a second behind Ryan for third in the 500 at 6:46.79.
Lodi/Heights also took runner-up finishes in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. It was an overall strong performance against some stiff competition, something that’s become a regularity for Lodi/Heights in the alternate fall season.
With the majority of the Badger North Conference having already swam during the usual fall campaign, Lodi/Heights’ dual schedule got a difficult, and ever-changing, facelift with difficult duals against the likes of Stoughton, Waunakee and five-time WIAA Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood.
“We have had a lot of scheduling issues, and we’ve switched it up this year a lot,” Robinson said.
It’s made for difficult team results, but Lodi/Heights has forged ahead regardless. It’s been no surprise as the team has adapted from the get-go after having to wait over a year to return to the pool.
“I think it was a little rough when we got started, but once we did, the girls definitely benefitted from it. I think after like day two, we were already in the swing of things,” Barrow said.
“They emotionally really needed this and it’s been fun to be there with them,” Robinson added.
Both coaches noted how well the team has followed social distancing guidelines and understand the uniqueness this abbreviated campaign presents. It’s certainly presented its challenges, namely how to handle tapering with the team’s sectional meet looming at Verona on March 30.
Robinson believes the team is “doing a good job of trusting us, what we know and that we can help them taper.”
Barrow’s confident that having a season-end goal to look forward to helps, as well as a short turnaround looking ahead to next fall with just three seniors set to graduate.
“We have swam against other teams that we know we’re not going to be able to compete point-wise, so giving them the end meet to look forward to has helped,” she said.
“I think the year-long break was hard coming into this season, but also having a solid foundation, senior-wise, for next year and having less than a year turnaround, we’ll be able to snap right back into it.”
