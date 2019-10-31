The Portage girls swim team has gone through plenty of ups-and-downs this season with illness and injuries, on top of its already small numbers.
Through it all however, the Warriors have weathered the number of bumps in the road and are hitting their peak as the season comes to a close. Portage’s first test comes to a head Saturday when it competes in the Badger North Conference meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
“That they’re feeling healthy, swimming better and had a good dual meet at DeForest feels really good at this point because we’ve had a lot of illness and times where kids are out,” Portage coach Tammy Tollefson said.
“To see them feeling more rested, and most of them are through more than half of their taper, so to see them feeling good and their strokes looking clean and powerful is a highlight.”
Portage finished in sixth place last season with 163 points last year and will once again be led by Brooklyn Miller, who is looking to take the first step towards a third consecutive trip to the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
The senior posted a pair of top-three finishes in last year’s Badger North meet, taking second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 59.86 seconds. She added a third-place finish in the 500 (5:29.65) and will again be competing in both distance events again on Saturday.
Miller sits at a different spot entering this postseason however as she’s been hindered by an injury during points of the season. While Miller’s hit some of her top times already this season, Tollefson believes Saturday is vital for the senior.
“I think it’s important because I want it to set a tone again for her to say ‘Yeah, I know how to do this. I’ve got these times,’” Tollefson said. “I want her to feel confident in all of her events and not just have that be me saying ‘You’re in the right place.’ I need her to be ready for it mentally as well.”
Along with Miller, Tollefson will be looking for big performances from juniors Rubie Kohn and Madi Routson, sophomore Natalie Weidner and senior Leigha Andraschko. Kohn moved up seven spots off her seed time in the 100 butterfly last year to finish sixth with a time of 1:06.19, while Routson’s best individual performance came in the 200 freestyle where she took 17th (2:21.63).
Tollefson believes both girls are ready, especially Routson noting that “she’s feeling healthier and more rested,” while Kohn continues to improve as “her stroke has gotten more natural every year.”
Weidner made waves in her first-ever conference meet last season, placing 15th in the 200 individual medley (2:38.67) and as a member of the Warriors’ seventh-place 400 freestyle relay. Even from last season, Tollefson has been surprised at the continued improvement from Weidner.
“Natalie is such a strong swimmer, sometimes I have to remind myself she’s a sophomore, but how she’s grown from the end of last year to this year is phenomenal. She’s just a different kind of athlete,” she said.
Andraschko will also try o replicate her success from last season that included a seventh-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.04).
Rounding out the Warriors competitors are senior Camryn Humke, junior Allie Poches and sophomores Trinity Muente and Paige Edwards. It will be the first conference experiences for Humke, Poches and Edwards, while Muente competed in a pair of events last year after being saddled with an injury much of the season.
While excited for all four to compete, Tollefson is especially excited for Humke.
“She’s worked so hard and seems to be such a natural swimmer. We wish we could have had her for the three other years because she would be in a different place,” Tollefson said. “She works really hard and her improvement over the season has been incredible.”
While any sort of chance at the team title is clearly out of reach, all isn’t lost for the Warriors. Tollefson is expecting personal record times for the group with the exception of Miller, who won’t be fully tapered out for Saturday.
Despite that, Tollefson knows how important the conference meet is for the Warriors.
“Conference is a big time and for our team it’s the last time our entire team is there together, so it’s a moment that you look at it and say ‘This is what all of us worked hard to do.’ They need to feel that, feel the ownership of it and respect what everyone else has done,” Tollefson said.
“I just want it to be a positive day; I want them to come out with PRs, I want Brooklyn’s times to be where she’s feeling it and feels confident based on what she’s done previous years.”
