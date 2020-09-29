PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage picks up four wins but can't keep up with Watertown, 112-49

“It’s great and having it be her senior year, and everything be so unusual, you just want to see them succeed,” Tollefson said of Kohn. “It’s hard when you have this weird schedule and have to keep them motivated. This past week they were giving everything they had in practice and working on what they knew needed to see some improvements.”

Weidner kept the excitement coming as she tallied her second touch-out victory of the night by winning the 100 freestyle in 1:08.04. Neck-and-neck with Watertown freshman Rae Heier the entire race, Weidner was able to get to the wall 0.03 seconds faster for her second narrow win of the night.

Sandwiched between the Goslings’ dominance in the first four events was a stellar 200 individual medley win by Weidner, whose time of 2:53.04 was able to top Watertown freshman Katy Kaczmarek (2:54.31).

“It’s phenomenal and she works incredibly hard every single day in the pool,” Tollefson said of the pair of wins. “She comes to the wall, whether it’s at practice or meets, breathing hard and she puts everything into it. To have her touch out someone again this week, it’s incredible.”