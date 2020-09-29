PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage picks up four wins but can't keep up with Watertown, 112-49

A lack of depth has created a steady current against the Portage girls swim team this season.
The Warriors did their best to try and break through that tide Tuesday night. But four individual event wins weren’t enough in a 112-49 non-conference dual-meet loss to visiting Watertown. Junior Natalie Weidner picked up a pair of event wins for Portage, which produced one of its best performances of the season at Rusch Elementary School.
“They definitely had more depth since we have so few kids out this year with the virus, but I was very pleased,” Portage coach Tammy Tollefson said. “I think they were very excited; they worked very hard this week and it paid off in the pool. I couldn’t be more impressed with all those first-place finishes and the new swims they did.”
The Goslings took a commanding lead early on, winning three of the first four events, including a sweep in the 50-meter freestyle, to build a comfy 45-15 lead at the break. The Warriors came out of the intermission swinging, however, winning each of the first three events of the second half.
Portage senior Rubie Kohn started things with a bang as she won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1 minute, 17.96 seconds. Kohn came out of the second turn trailing by just under half a second and steadily began to pull away from Watertown’s Katie Johnson, outpacing the Goslings senior by just under three seconds in the second 50.
“It’s great and having it be her senior year, and everything be so unusual, you just want to see them succeed,” Tollefson said of Kohn. “It’s hard when you have this weird schedule and have to keep them motivated. This past week they were giving everything they had in practice and working on what they knew needed to see some improvements.”
Weidner kept the excitement coming as she tallied her second touch-out victory of the night by winning the 100 freestyle in 1:08.04. Neck-and-neck with Watertown freshman Rae Heier the entire race, Weidner was able to get to the wall 0.03 seconds faster for her second narrow win of the night.
Sandwiched between the Goslings’ dominance in the first four events was a stellar 200 individual medley win by Weidner, whose time of 2:53.04 was able to top Watertown freshman Katy Kaczmarek (2:54.31).
“It’s phenomenal and she works incredibly hard every single day in the pool,” Tollefson said of the pair of wins. “She comes to the wall, whether it’s at practice or meets, breathing hard and she puts everything into it. To have her touch out someone again this week, it’s incredible.”
Rounding out the Warriors’ winners was Addison Fahey. The freshman got out of her comfort zone competing in the 400 freestyle, but she wasn’t fazed by the event change, winning in a convincing time of 6:02.84. Tollefson admitted she gave Fahey the choice of either the 100 butterfly or 400 free before the meet, a decision that played to the Warriors’ favor, despite such little familiarity.
“We hadn’t done pace work with her though, so I was concerned about that, but we had a chance to do it three different times and she was spot on every time,” Tollefson said. “She’s got some incredible internal clock going with that, and actually said she liked it way better than she thought, so that was impressive.”
Along with the four event wins, the Warriors had a strong night. Junior Trinity Muente added a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:55.27) after missing some time, while Fahey (1:25.20) and Kohn (1:27.29) were third and fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Senior Madi Routson added a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (36.37), while the Warriors’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams each took second. After struggling last week against River Valley/Richland Center, Tollefson was happy with the team turned things around.
“It feels good. Last week we weren’t as pleased with our performance and we all knew what we wanted to work on, so to have them come in and shine means a lot,” she said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for where we’re at right now.
Portage will look to keep things rolling next Tuesday when it travels to Watertown for a rematch with the Goslings.
200-meter medley relay: 1, Watertown, 2:25.92; 2, Portage (Fahey, Weidner, Kohn, Routson), 2:31.20. 200 freestyle: 1, Mauel, W, 2:40.14; 4, Gladem, P, 3:13.64. 200 individual medley: 1, Weidner, P, 2:53.04. 50 freestyle: 1, Heier, W, :30.46; 4, Routson, P, :36.37; 5, Muente, P, :38.94; 6, Jones, P, :46.17. 100 butterfly: 1, Kohn, P, 1:17.96. 100 freestyle: 1, Weidner, P, 1:08.04; 5, Gladem, P, 1:19.03. 400 freestyle: 1, Fahey, P, 6:02.84. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Watertown, 2:18.66; 3, Portage (Jones, Routson, Muente, Gladem), 2:37.60. 100 backstroke: 1, Johnson, W, 1:19.37; 3, Fahey, P, 1:25.20; 4, Kohn, P, 1:27.29. 100 breaststroke: 1, Galecki, W, 1:47.28; 2, Muente, P, 1:55.27. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Watertown, 4:50.52; 2, Portage (Kohn, Gladem, Fahey, Weidner), 5:03.58.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!