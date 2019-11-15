MADISON — Brooklyn Miller has continually rewrote the Portage girls swim team record books while swimming at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving meet the last three years.
The Warriors’ senior was at it again as she scored a school-record 17 points and produced the program’s best-ever finish at the state meet, taking eighth in the 200-yard freestyle on Friday night at the UW Natatorium in Madison. Miller added an 11th-place finish in the 500 freestyle to close out her prep career.
“I’m grateful to close out my season like this and to have so many people around me supporting me,” Miller said. “I think that atmosphere I’ve gotten in the last week or so, and throughout the last four years, from my team, my family and all of my coaches is amazing. I’m just really grateful for everything.”
Miller's 17 points put Portage in a tie for 27th place in the final team standings. Madison Edgewood won its fifth straight Division 2 state championship with 250 points.
Starting off her night with the 200 freestyle, Miller aimed to become the Warriors’ first-ever state place-winner. Her pursuit of history came up short, as she failed to improve on her seed time and settled for eighth-place with a time of 1 minute, 57.84 seconds.
Not all was lost for Miller. Despite missing the podium, she was only 0.03 seconds off her school-record seed time. Miller knew that cutting time would be difficult after a re-taper. Miller said she was proud of getting to the faster of the two heats in the event, a sentiment shared by coach Tammy Tollefson.
“It’s always hard when you’re sitting there watching it because she’s in a heat of very fast girls, and a lot of those girls are tapered to state and we tapered to sectionals,” Tollefson said. “I asked her when she came out, ‘Did you leave it all in the pool? Did you have anything left?’ She said she gave it her all and that’s all I can ever ask of any swimmer.”
After falling short of the podium, Miller closed out her career with a new school record in the 500 freestyle. Moving up one spot from her No. 12 seed, Miller finished in 11th place for the second straight season with a time of 5:24.24, breaking her record time of 5:25.18 set at last week’s Division 2 Baraboo sectional.
While she again missed the podium, Miller was thrilled with the new record time and being able to share the pool with some friends in her final competitive high school swim.
“Getting to swim my last high school event ever with people I knew and have grown to love and really care for, and seeing them do well and myself do well, is special,” she said.
“To have that PR on the 500 was awesome. She wanted that, was going to push for it and she could see where people were in that race. She went for it to be sure she got it in the end,” Tollefson added.
While Miller’s state finale didn’t quite end the way she wanted, brighter things are still on the horizon for Miller, who is undecided on her college choice, but plans to continue swimming.
“I’m not just here because of me, I’m here because of a whole team, and getting to prove to the whole entire state Portage is a contender is something I’m honored to do for Portage and the whole team,” Miller said.
Presny closes out career
Lodi/Wisconsin Heights senior Brooke Presny finished out her prep career Friday with an up-and-down performance of her own. The Blue Devils’ first state qualifier since 2011, Presny finished 12th in the 200 freestyle and added a 15th-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Presny started off her day strong as she held her No. 12 seed in the 200 freestyle. While she held her spot, Presny did so with a new personal best time of 1 minute, 59.87 seconds.
She failed to move up during the 100 butterfly however, as she dropped one spot to finish 15th with a time of 1:01.16.
