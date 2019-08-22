It didn’t take long for Brooklyn Miller to pick up where she left off last season.
The Portage senior kicked off her final campaign in style, re-breaking a pair of school records during Thursday night’s season-opening dual meet against Edgerton at Rusch Elementary School. Miller reset both her 200- and 400-meter freestyle records set last season as the Warriors fell 115-50 to the Crimson Tide.
“That was what I wanted to go out and do today,” Miller said. “The first meet of the season is always kind of testing the waters, no pun intended, but just getting out there and seeing what you can do. I was really happy with the way it turned out.”
The two new marks didn’t come easy however, as Miller faced stiff competition from Edgerton sophomore Ruby Schieldt in both events. It was the Warriors’ standout that came out on top in the opening 200 freestyle, edging out Schieldt by 0.28 seconds to set a new record time of 2 minutes, 18.4 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 2:19.28.
For Miller, it was the first time she had swam a short-course 200 since last year’s WIAA Division 2 state meet, but despite the time off “was happy with the way it turned out,” a sentiment shared by coach Tammy Tollefson.
“She’s figuring it out and just becoming a really solid athlete and a swimmer who knows what she needs to do in the water,” Tollefson said.
In the rematch later in the 400, it was Schieldt that got to the wall first. After beginning the race neck-and-neck, Schieldt began to create some space with 200 meters to go. Miller was able to reel her back in the final three laps, but failed to come all the way back as Schieldt hit the wall in a winning time of 4:52.94.
Miller finished just 0.41 seconds behind but had a sweet consolation prize in a new record time of 4:53.35, shattering the mark she set last year of 5:00.92.
“I was really happy to have someone like Ruby be next to me and push me, and I think it showed through in my times and performance overall,” Miller said.
Along with the new records, the Warriors also found individual success through juniors Rubie Kohn and Madi Routson, who each earned a second place finish. Kohn got things started by finishing second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:20.23.
Routson followed suit in the ensuing event, taking second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:21.08. Tollefson said she was impressed with Kohn’s performance, despite the junior’s self-criticism, and was equally happy with Routson, especially now that she’s healthy.
“We just feel very positive about what they can contribute going forward,” Tollefson said.
The duo also helped the Warriors to a pair of relay runner-up finishes. Teaming with Miller and sophomore Natalie Weidner, the team finished second in the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:24.92.
The foursome later closed out the meet with a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:59.55. It was a difficult start for the Warriors as they fell behind Edgerton, 39-20, after the first four events.
The Tide continued to roll out of the break, winning the meet’s final seven events, including three 1-2 finishes in the 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. Weidner added two third-place finishes for the Warriors in the 200 individual medley (3:02.3) and 100 breaststroke (1:38.76), while senior Leigha Andraschko added a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle (33.86).
Andraschko helped to anchor the Warriors’ 200 freestyle relay team alongside senior Camryn Humke, junior Allie Poches and sophomore Trinity Muente to take third with a time of 2:38.53.
While dual meet victories will be difficult to come by this season, Miller said the team can still continue to push each other and bring plenty of enthusiasm to each meet. Tollefson agreed, noting that dual meets are an opportunity for the Warriors “to demonstrate that competitive spirit.”
“They did everything we wanted them to; they pushed through fatigue and gave it all they had,” she said.
Portage returns to action next Thursday when the Warriors make the haul to Schofield (Wausau area) for the D.C. Everest Invite.
EDGERTON 115, PORTAGE 50
Winners and Portage results: 200-meter medley relay — 1, Edgerton, 2:12.35; 2, Portage (Miller, Weidner, Kohn, Routson), 2:24.92. 200 freestyle — 1, Miller, P, 2:18.40; 5, Muente, P, 3:33.36. 200 individual medley — 1, Schmitt, E, 2:37.66; 3, Weidner, P, 3:02.30. 50 freestyle — 1, Gorski, E, :30.21; 3, Andraschko, P, :33.86; 4, Routson, P, :35.14; 5, Humke, P, :38.64. 100 butterfly — 1, de Moya-Cotter, E, 1:09.21; 2, Kohn, 1:20.23. 100 freestyle — 1, Villarreal, E, 1:11.60; 2, Routson, 1:21.08; 3, Andraschko, P, 1:27.80; 5, Poches, P, 1:48.00. 400 freestyle — 1, Schieldt, E, 4:52.94; 2, Miller, P, 4:53.35. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Edgerton, 2:00.74; 3, Portage (Humke, Poches, Muente, Andraschko), 2:38.53. 100 backstroke — 1, Gorski, E, 1:09.61; 3, Kohn, 1:28.67; 5, Humke, P, 1:50.85. 100 breaststroke — 1, Schmitt, E, 1:23.14; 3, Weidner, P, 1:38.76; 5, Muente, P, 2:07.36. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Edgerton, 4:28.82; 2, Portage (Routson, Kohn, Miller, Weidner), 4:59.55; 4, Portage (Humke, Poches, Andraschko, Muente), 6:55.58.
