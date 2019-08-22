For its third straight season, the Portage girls swim team will have a tight group.
After losing three seniors, the Warriors have just eight swimmers this season. While that leaves them one of, if not the smallest, team in the Badger North Conference, coach Tammy Tollefson is encouraged heading into the new season.
“Certainly when you’re small, competitively that’s hard and it makes duals incredibly challenging, but I think it gives the girls the mental stamina to say ‘Here’s what we’ve done and here’s what we can do,’” Tollefson said.
Once again leading the charge for the Warriors is Brooklyn Miller. The senior standout has made waves the last two seasons, stamping her name throughout the Portage record book and notching consecutive trips to the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Miller, who broke seven individual school records last season, placed 11th in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, scoring a combined 12 points to set a new program record. Tollefson said that slower times at the beginning of the season forced Miller, a member of the Badger Aquatic Club during the off-season, to work on racing differently, something that has carried over into this season.
“We worked a lot on that and I think that’s just become who she is and what she does now,” Tollefson said. “I think it’s just become a part of who she is to train in that way and understand what she needs to do.”
Alongside Miller, the Warriors also return senior Leigha Andraschko. Entering her fourth varsity season, Andraschko is at a crossroads after dealing with a labrum injury last season.
Andraschko, one of the Warriors’ top breaststrokers, had surgery in the off-season and is available this season; however in what capacity is to be seen. While Tollefson knows that Andraschko is frustrated, the pair are working heavily on kicking right now while building up the muscles around her shoulder.
“We’re just going to see how it goes, and hopefully she can get to a point where she’s feeling strong,” Tollefson said.
Coupled with the senior returnees, Tollefson welcomes back juniors Rubie Kohn and Madi Routson. Both girls have steadily seen an increased role in the Portage varsity lineup over the last two seasons and will take on an expanded role this season.
The good news for Tollefson is the fact both girls are versatile in all four strokes, with Kohn shining in the butterfly and backstroke, and Routson being proficient in the freestyle. On top of that, the duo provides plenty of enthusiasm in the pool.
“Those two always work hard and are just a positive focus for the team,” Tollefson said. “They’re solid in all four strokes and those two I can call upon to do what needs to be done.”
Like the duo of Kohn and Routson, the sophomore pair of Natalie Weidner and Trinity Muente return, hungry to improve even more in their second varsity season. Weidner made an immediate impact on the Warriors varsity lineup last season.
The speedy medley swimmer posted the team’s third-best individual finish at sectionals by taking 14th in the 200 individual medley, while teaming with Miller, graduated senior Rakelle Schultz and Lauren Macomber to break the five-year-old 400 freestyle relay record by nearly five seconds in a Badger North dual meet against Beaver Dam.
“Brooklyn is the standard upon which we’re measuring, but Natalie is too,” Tollefson said. “Because she doesn’t swim year round, we’re working on stroke and making sure the technique is right, but she’s a powerhouse and has a good feel for the water.”
Muente spent much of last season sidelined due to a concussion but Tollefson said that she is entering 2019 with a renewed focus and a strong work ethic.
“She’s a strong girl and we just need to help her increase the speed and try to realize what a good tempo is,” Tollefson said.
Coupled with the returnees, the Warriors welcome two newcomers in senior Camryn Humke and junior Allie Poches. Neither swam as members of the Portage Youth Swim Team and are new to the world of competitive swimming, but Tollefson said both girls are “very committed to learning things.”
“We’re really pleased with what we’re seeing in these two girls,” she said.
Portage also has a new assistant coach in Christine Pariso. Similar to Humke and Poches, Pariso doesn’t have much swim experience but the Wayne Bartels Middle School physical education teacher and former track and cross country athlete has a lot of weight room experience with crossfit.
“Now we’re at a point we can push them more so she’s bringing some changes to that and bringing a lot of energy to that,” Tollefson said.
With such a small group, Tollefson understands that dual meet success is likely out of the question for the Warriors. That doesn’t, however, mean the team has nothing to work toward, with last year’s results setting a good benchmark to try to surpass.
“I just think your approach is always working hard to swim hard, see what times we can do and take anything off the board we can,” Tollefson said.
Portage opens its season tonight with a non-conference dual meet against Edgerton at Rusch Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)