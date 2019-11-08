Portage’s Brooklyn Miller and Lodi/Wisconsin Heights’ Brooke Presny were right in the thick of things in the 200-yard freestyle during the Badger North Conference meet on Nov. 2.
The pair of seniors will again square off Saturday in the same event at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional meet at Jack Young Middle School as each look to punch their ticket to next week’s girls swimming state meet, which will be held at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
Miller is seeking her third consecutive trip to state while Presny is trying to become the first Blue Devils qualifier since Sierra Sachtjen made it in the 100 free and 100 backstroke in 2011.
Miller got the last laugh at the conference meet as she won the event with a top time of 1 minute, 58.79 seconds. After shaving nearly four seconds off her previous best time, the Warriors’ senior enters the event seeded fourth, just over three seconds off the top-seeded time of 1:55.45 posted by Madison Edgewood's DeeDee Walker.
Lurking close behind is Presny, who finished fourth at the Badger North finale with a time of 2:03.10. She enters the event seeded sixth and sits narrowly behind Edgerton’s Gaby de Moya-Cotter (2:01.10).
The pair of swimmers will be looking to add state berths in other events as well — Miller in the 500 free and Presny in the 100 butterfly. Miller had another drop in the 500 last week but was forced to settle for second-place (5:26.79) behind Waunakee’s Dylan Ryniak.
She sits just behind Ryniak again on Saturday, but the pair of Warriors will have some massive ground to try and cover in order to catch the top-seeded Walker (5:12.18).
You have free articles remaining.
Presny will also have some work to do in the 100 butterfly. Presny posted her top finish in that event last weekend as she swam to third place with a time of 1:02.00. She enters Saturday’s event seeded 10th but is not out of things by any stretch of the imagination.
Presny is separated from the top-seed, Platteville/Lancaster's Madison Albert-Nelson (59.63), by less than three seconds and will have the advantage of having an inside lane during the second-to-last heat.
Lodi/Wisconsin Heights’ Ella Puls will be pushing for a pair of state berths as she'll be competing in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. The sophomore’s best bet is in the 200 IM, where she is seeded seventh after taking fourth at last week’s Badger North meet with a time of 2:20.40.
While well behind the top-time of 2:10.60 from Edgewood’s Anna teDuits, Puls and fourth-seeded Sam Vega from Edgewood are separated by less than three seconds. Puls is also seeded eighth in the 100 breaststroke after swimming a season-best time of 1:12.19 at last week’s Badger North meet.
The Warriors and Blue Devils have a number of other swimmers pushing to score points on Saturday. Portage sophomore Natalie Weidner is seeded 13th in the 200 individual medley (2:27.42) and 18th in the 100 free (0:59.45), while junior Rubie Kohn enters the 100 butterfly 16th (1:06.15).
Portage senior Leigha Andraschko is seeded 19th in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.15), while Blue Devils' senior Riley Petrick is seeded 13th in the breaststroke (1:04.79) and 17th in the 100 free (0:59.41).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)