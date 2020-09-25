PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo, Portage opt out of postseason play due to rising COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo and Portage girls tennis teams will not be taking part in the WIAA’s culminating event this fall, becoming two of six programs across the state's two divisions to opt out of this year’s postseason.

The Thunderbirds and Warriors are joined in Division 1 by Sparta, Superior and Waukesha North, while Beaver Dam Wayland is the only Division 2 team playing this fall that won’t compete in the postseason.

In an email sent to Capital Newspapers, Baraboo coach Karll Kruse said the Thunderbirds won’t be participating “due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.”

With the number of teams in the state competing this fall fall down due to the pandemic, Portage and Baraboo, like most teams, were forced into a different subsectional than most years. After competing in the Division 1 La Crosse Central subsectional last season, the Warriors and T-Birds were slated to join fellow Badger North Conference foes Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie at the Lake Geneva Badger subsectional.

“We hoped the WIAA would set up smaller/local subsectionals, and (we) would still be in if that were the case,” Kruse stated in the email. “Instead they opted to do larger/wider area subs and we feel that’s going in the wrong direction.”