Paige Lewison

Baraboo sophomore Paige Lewison lunges to make a play at the net during the No. 1 doubles match in a Badger North Conference dual against Sauk Prairie on Monday at Baraboo High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo High School girls tennis team was swept 7-0 in Tuesday's Badger North Conference dual meet at DeForest.

The Thunderbirds put up the best fight at No. 3 doubles, where sophomores Claire Bildsten and Maggie Cleary dropped a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) loss to Annie Manzo and Ashley Hegarty.

Baraboo's No. 1 doubles duo of Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison, the only T-Birds to win in Monday's 6-1 conference loss to Sauk Prairie, fell 6-0, 6-0 to Cecile Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs.

Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway lost 6-1, 6-3 to Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian at No. 2 doubles, while Rachel Walter lost 6-1, 6-4 to Leah Miller at No. 1 singles, Alice Davies lost 6-1, 6-0 to Lauren Armstrong at No. 2 singles, Anya Carlson-Edwards lost 6-1, 6-3 to Sam Schaeffer at No. 3 singles, and Jillian Shanks lost 6-2, 6-2 to Sydney Hahn at No. 4 singles.

Baraboo fell to 2-8 in dual matches this season, including 1-4 in Badger North action. The T-Birds will look to get back on track when they visit Portage Monday.

