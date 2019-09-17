The Baraboo High School girls tennis team was swept 7-0 in Tuesday's Badger North Conference dual meet at DeForest.
The Thunderbirds put up the best fight at No. 3 doubles, where sophomores Claire Bildsten and Maggie Cleary dropped a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) loss to Annie Manzo and Ashley Hegarty.
Baraboo's No. 1 doubles duo of Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison, the only T-Birds to win in Monday's 6-1 conference loss to Sauk Prairie, fell 6-0, 6-0 to Cecile Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs.
Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway lost 6-1, 6-3 to Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian at No. 2 doubles, while Rachel Walter lost 6-1, 6-4 to Leah Miller at No. 1 singles, Alice Davies lost 6-1, 6-0 to Lauren Armstrong at No. 2 singles, Anya Carlson-Edwards lost 6-1, 6-3 to Sam Schaeffer at No. 3 singles, and Jillian Shanks lost 6-2, 6-2 to Sydney Hahn at No. 4 singles.
Baraboo fell to 2-8 in dual matches this season, including 1-4 in Badger North action. The T-Birds will look to get back on track when they visit Portage Monday.