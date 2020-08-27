PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Beaver Dam shakes sluggish start to top Reedsburg, 5-2, in opener

REEDSBURG — Following a rainout Tuesday, the Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team opened the 2020 fall season on Thursday.
While the weather was blistering, the Golden Beavers’ start wasn’t as intense; however, they were able to adjust from a lackadaisical start to notch a 5-2 win over Reedsburg in a season-opening dual meet. Beaver Dam took the top three singles flights and added wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to top the host Beavers, but it didn’t look pretty from coach Ryan Radig’s perspective.
“It’s tough, because obviously we won, but I think we came out a little sluggish and the matches were really close in the beginning,” he said. “They’ve played a lot of matches and have a lot of experience, so for them to come out a little sluggish like they were, I was a little disappointed by it. But after challenging them a bit to pick it up, they answered the call.”
Leading the way on the singles side was senior Lindsey Propst, who earned a straight sets win over Reedsburg junior Gabby Weis. Weis and Propst went toe-to-toe in the opening set, trading the first couple games, before Propst took over.
Propst, in her first match at No. 1 singles following the departure of three-time state qualifier Morgan Nelson, proceeded to close out the first set 6-3 before cruising to a 6-1 win in the second. Radig noted Propst professed some nervousness ahead of the match, something he credits for the rough start.
“It’s a new thing for her, and when you play No. 1 singles, you better come out ready to play from the first point,” he said. “She came out nervous and it definitely showed; she had a bunch of double faults the first game, a bunch of errors the second game, but she was able to bring it back.”
Along with Propst, the Golden Beavers’ newly formed No. 1 doubles team of seniors Hannah Budde and Madline Connaughty stumbled out of the blocks. Facing Reedsburg’s top duo of juniors Emily Wood and Sophie Tourdot, Budde and Connaughty struggled to find their groove in the early stages of the opening set.
However, like Propst, when challenged by Radig, the pair powered through, finishing off the first set 6-2 before hammering home a 6-0 shutout in the second. Radig tested the team to not drop a game in the second set, an ultimately easy ask for the duo.
Behind Propst on the singles side, No. 2 senior Riley Smith cruised past Reedsburg’s Katelyn Wilhelm (6-1, 6-2), while senior Grayce Klawitter rolled to a straight sets win over Reedsburg’s Emma Rockweiler (6-3, 6-1) at No. 3 singles.
Beaver Dam’s final win of the day came at No. 2 doubles from the team of senior Abby Okon and Emily Gabel. The pair looked like seasoned partners in their first game together, sweeping Reedsburg’s Brooke Benseman and Vickrey Cummings, 6-2, 6-1.
“That’s a new team for me this year and I was really impressed by them,” Radig said.
The Golden Beavers finished two matches shy of a sweep over Reedsburg, losing both the No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles flights via tiebreaker. Senior Cora Wendt was unable to keep up her momentum from an opening set win over Reedsburg sophomore Yerly Rothwell, falling 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Another new team for Beaver Dam at No. 3 doubles, junior Brooklyn Torres and senior Lexi Bond, rallied from a difficult opening set but couldn’t get all the way home in a 6-2, 1-6, 12-10 loss to Reedsburg’s Ashley Crary and Halle Hahn.
Radig was pleased with the team’s resolve, especially Torres, and also lauded Wendt as she battled through the immense heat.
While they came out on the winning side, Radig saw notable spots of improvement for the Golden Beavers, including technical aspects like some volleys and serving. However, that all stems from coming ready to play.
“Ultimately it does come down a bit to making sure once we get off the bus, we’re ready to go. We had a match very similar last year when we were trying to win the conference championship. We won, and we won very convincingly, but we came out very slow and sluggish, and that was a turning point for last year,” he said.
“Perhaps it could be for us this year; even though we’re not playing for a conference championship, going forward hopefully this is something that will fire the girls up so they realize once we get off the bus, we really need to come out (strong) right away.”
Beaver Dam returns to action next Tuesday with a trip to former Wisconsin Little Ten rival Watertown.
BEAVER DAM 5, REEDSBURG 2
SINGLES: No. 1 — Lindsay Propst, BD, def. Gabby Weis, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 — Riley Smith, BD, def. Katelyn Wilhelm, 6-1, 6-2. No. 3 — Grayce Klawitter, BD, def. Emma Rockweiler, 6-3, 6-1. No. 4 — Yerly Rothwell, R, def. Cora Wendt, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Madeline Connaughty/Hannah Budde, BD, def. Sophie Tourdot/Emily Wood, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 — Abby Okon/Emily Gabel, BD, def. Vickrey Cummings/Brooke Benseman, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 — Ashley Crary/Halle Hahn, R, def. Brooklyn Torres/Lexi Bird, 6-2, 1-6, 12-10.
