PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Beaver Dam shakes sluggish start to top Reedsburg, 5-2, in opener

“That’s a new team for me this year and I was really impressed by them,” Radig said.

The Golden Beavers finished two matches shy of a sweep over Reedsburg, losing both the No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles flights via tiebreaker. Senior Cora Wendt was unable to keep up her momentum from an opening set win over Reedsburg sophomore Yerly Rothwell, falling 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Another new team for Beaver Dam at No. 3 doubles, junior Brooklyn Torres and senior Lexi Bond, rallied from a difficult opening set but couldn’t get all the way home in a 6-2, 1-6, 12-10 loss to Reedsburg’s Ashley Crary and Halle Hahn.

Radig was pleased with the team’s resolve, especially Torres, and also lauded Wendt as she battled through the immense heat.

While they came out on the winning side, Radig saw notable spots of improvement for the Golden Beavers, including technical aspects like some volleys and serving. However, that all stems from coming ready to play.

“Ultimately it does come down a bit to making sure once we get off the bus, we’re ready to go. We had a match very similar last year when we were trying to win the conference championship. We won, and we won very convincingly, but we came out very slow and sluggish, and that was a turning point for last year,” he said.