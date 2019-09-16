It hasn’t been the easiest stretch in Badger North Conference play for the Baraboo prep girls tennis team, coming off back-to-back 7-0 losses to Beaver Dam and Waunakee.
The Thunderbirds faced another stiff test Monday night against Sauk Prairie, hanging tough with the Eagles while ultimately suffering a 6-1 loss. The No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison earned the lone win for the T-Birds.
“I thought we played really well and I thought all of our doubles teams had a shot,” Baraboo coach Karll Kruse said. “I thought we had a pretty good opportunity to go 3-4 with them, but after that, their singles were just better than ours.”
The Eagles (6-1, 3-0 Badger North) looked destined for a 7-0 win if not for a ferocious comeback by Koppie and Lewison in the top doubles flight. The sophomore duo rallied from a three-game deficit in the first set and kept rolling to down Sauk Prairie seniors Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.
The Eagles team darted out a to a quick 5-2 lead in the opening set before Koppie and Lewison found their footing as the T-Birds won five consecutive games to take the opening set. Kruse admitted he felt there “was a little lack of self-belief going on early” before the duo got going.
Despite the successful rally, Koppie and Lewison fell behind 3-2 in the second set. The pair was able to repeat their first-set success however, breaking Maasch and Greenheck twice to take the second set and the match.
“We’ve shown resiliency and they’ve had a pretty good season so far, but it seemed like things were going the other way until the 5-2 thing and they just got more aggressive,” Kruse said. “It was a good back-and-forth kind of match, and playing from behind and getting a win like that is good for us.”
The T-Birds (2-7, 1-3 Badger North) nearly notched a second win at No. 3 doubles behind the duo of seniors Kim Jacome and Jillian Shanks, but the pair fell in three sets to Sauk Prairie’s Grace Fauerback and Emily Querio. Jacome and Shanks started strong, taking the first set 6-4, but the Eagles seniors buckled down to take the second set 6-3 before finishing things off in the third 6-4.
“I think our kids rallied and played well, and we had some opportunities. We just couldn’t quite close the door,” Kruse said. “As a coach, you look at those matches and you can’t discount how well they played because they lost by two.”
While the T-Birds excelled in the doubles flights, it was tough sledding on the singles side. The best showing of the day came from sophomore Alice Davies at the No. 2 flight. After dropping the opening set against Sauk Prairie’s Gaia Citro 6-1, Davies battled back in the second set but ultimately fell 6-4.
“Alice did a really nice job coming back and if we can have her start out that way, maybe that’s a match we can win,” Kruse said. “She was up against a foreign exchange student and that’s a tough one, but she played well.”
Along with Davies, senior Lara Justus fell to Sauk Prairie junior Anna Ballweg 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles and junior Anya Carlson-Edwards lost to Sauk Prairie senior Jordan O’Connor 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
While the T-Birds managed just one win, Kruse knows that the match was a good learning experience for his team.
“In a match like tonight, we gained a little,” Kruse said. “It wasn’t enough to make it a close match, but we had a lot of close matches within the 6-1 loss and that’s important for me. If we can improve every time we take the court, that’s what matters.”
Baraboo returns to action today with a Badger North Conference dual at DeForest.
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, BARABOO 1</&hspag4>
SINGLES: No. 1 — Mack, SP, def. Walter, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 — Citro, SP, def. Davies, 6-1, 6-4. No. 3 — O’Connor, SP, def. Carlson-Edwards, 6-0, 6-2. No. 4 — Ballweg, SP, def. Justus, 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Koppie/Lewison, B, def. Maasch/Greenheck, 7-5, 6-3. No. 2 — Helt/Kastelitz, SP, def. Goethel/Holloway, 6-2, 6-3. No. 3 — Fauerbach/Querio, SP, def. Jacome/Shanks, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
