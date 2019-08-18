The Portage girls tennis team is at a crossroads heading into the 2019 season.
While they suffered key losses to graduation, the Warriors return a number of players with varsity experience from last season. At the same time, Portage has some more inexperienced player stepping into new roles and the team’s success will hinge on that varying level of skill.
With that being said, coach Sarah Pulliam is enthused heading into the new campaign.
“I think it will be a good combination,” she said. “Several of the younger girls who are sophomores did things during the offseason and we could already tell from the limited practices we’ve had that it will be to our advantage.”
Leading the way among the Warriors’ returnees are juniors Britta McKinnon and Kylie Owens. McKinnon and Owens played at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively last season, gaining invaluable experience ahead of what Pulliam believes can be an even more successful season.
The biggest change in the pair, entering their third year of varsity tennis, is improvement both physically and mentally.
“Last year was like throwing them to the wolves,” Pulliam said. “They’re both very introverted as it is, but having that one year, now I think they’re much more prepared than last year.”
Along with its top two singles players, Portage brings back its top doubles team in Makenna Bisch and Anna Tamboli. The junior pair got their first taste of varsity play last season as the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team but will make the jump up to the No. 1 flight this season.
While she knows it will be a stark change in competition for the two girls, Pulliam said Bisch and Tamboli are taking the change in stride.
“They’re going to fill some huge shoes at No. 1, but they’re kind of jovial about in the sense that it’s going to No. 1’s, it’s going to be tough but it’s going to be fun,” Pulliam said. “They’re not down and negative about it, they’re just going to take it for what it is.”
Along with the quartet of McKinnon, Owens, Bisch and Tamboli, the Warriors also return experienced players at No. 3 and 4 singles and at No. 2 doubles. Rounding out the singles side, the Warriors will turn to sophomores Izzy Krueger and Riley Wood.
After playing at No. 3 doubles last season, Krueger makes the move over to singles while Wood returns after playing No. 4 singles last season. While Krueger will start at no. 3 singles, Pulliam said the pair could flip-flop throughout the season.
At No. 2 doubles, lone senior Katelyn Gulrud will team with sophomore Molly Voigt. Gulrud, now in her third year of varsity tennis, split time between No. 2 and No. 3 doubles last season and Voigt played at No. 3 doubles.
Rounding out the doubles side will be the newly formed No. 3 team of Lauren Hein and Ruby Atkinson. Atkinson split time between varsity and JV last season, while this is Hein’s first year of high school tennis after playing as a youth.
Pulliam acknowledged that the Warriors could struggle at the doubles flights, while the real weakness of the Warriors lies with their lack of depth.
“Other teams can swap out singles to doubles, doubles to singles and have this massive amount of depth. We just don’t have it,” she said.
Despite the small numbers. Pulliam has been thrilled with the group, most notably that a wide array of players have stepped up as leaders. That cohesiveness and team camaraderie should carry the Warriors when the season gets difficult in the always challenging Badger North Conference.
Pulliam expects the team to take advantage of its matches against more even competition with the likes of Black River Falls or Tomah, while also taking their lumps against some strong non-conference teams and in league play against Wauankee, DeForest and Sauk Prairie.
While positive results could be sparse, Pulliam admitted that the Warriors would plateau if they did play tougher competition. Taking some lumps this season should pay dividends in the long run, which is what Pulliam is hopeful of.
“I think just boosting our level of skills, our level of play, and confidence, I think that’s a huge factor too,” she said. “Being confident in their abilities and then just continuing to promote them to work in the offseason, because that’s going to be where we end up having our greatest success, if we do that.”
