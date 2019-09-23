Having yet to pick up a Badger North Conference victory this season, the Portage girls tennis team made the most of its chance Monday.
It came down to the very last match but the Warriors gutted out a 4-3 win over rival Baraboo in a league dual meet at Portage High School. Portage swept the four singles flights, taking the final three in three sets, to edge out the Thunderbirds.
“It was a nail-biter, but it was a much needed win because we lost to Reedsburg and then we played well against Waunakee,” Portage coach Sarah Pulliam said. “I was hoping they could come in tonight and pull this win out, and I think it provides them with a morale booster.”
“It would have been nice to bring home a win, but I’m happy for Portage; they worked hard and they played well,” Baraboo coach Karll Kruse said.
Leading the way for the Warriors was Britta McKinnon as the junior coasted to a straight-sets win over Baraboo sophomore Alice Davies at No. 1 singles. Dealing with some illness, Davies put up a fight in the first set but ultimately McKinnon won out, 6-3, before cruising to a 6-1 win in the second set.
According to Pulliam, the win was McKinnon’s first in Badger North play this season and she thinks it will be “a huge morale booster for her self-esteem and help in seeding for subsectionals.”
While McKinnon won in straight sets, it was a battle at the other three singles as they each went the distance. At No. 2 singles Portage sophomore Riley Wood narrowly clipped Baraboo junior Anya Carlson-Edwards. Carlson-Edwards took the opening set 6-4, but Wood had the answer, securing the second, 6-2, before winning the third and decisive set, 6-4.
Despite coming out on the short end, Kruse lauded Carlson-Edwards and said it was “the best tennis I’ve ever seen her play.”
“She was really hitting the ball hard, rallying and playing well,” he added.
Along with Wood, juniors McKenna Bisch and Kiley Owens secured wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles. Bisch was able to fend off Baraboo senior Jillian Shanks, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, while Owens defeated Baraboo senior Lara Justus in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (5).
“McKenna pretty handily took the third set and Kylie, I think she put so much into the first and second set, that’s why it came down to the tiebreaker,” Pulliam said.
“We knew we had a chance and I think the fact that those matches all went three sets shows that,” Kruse added.
While the Warriors were able to get the job done on the singles side, it was the T-Birds that ruled the doubles flights. Leading the way were sophomores Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison as Baraboo’s top team took the No. 1 flight in straight sets.
Koppie and Lewison rolled past Portage junior Anna Tamboli and senior Katelyn Gulrud in the opening set, 6-1, before finishing things off in the second, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Baraboo seniors Rachel Walter and Ellie Goethel knocked off Portage sophomores Izzy Krueger and Molly Voigt, 6-3, 7-6 (3), while the T-Birds No. 3 team of seniors Elena Holloway and Kim Jacome defeated Portage sophomores Ruby Atkinson and Allison Kallungi, 6-2, 6-0.
While Walter normally plays at No. 1 singles, Kruse said he wanted to give the senior a change of scenery and get her some prep ahead of the Badger Conference Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Even though the T-Birds came up short, Kruse said the group “kind of accomplished what we wanted with the exception of coming home with a win.”
As for Pulliam, she’s seen the Warriors’ improvement but that doesn’t mean the group is finished.
“I think we still have some work to do over the next two weeks going into the postseason, but it shows they want to win. It’s just a matter of coming to the court, putting their skills to the test and doing it,” she said.”
PORTAGE 4, BARABOO 3
SINGLES: No. 1 — McKinnon, Por, def. Davies, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 — Wood, Por, def. Carlson-Edwards, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. No. 3 — Bisch, Por, def. Shanks, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. No. 4 — Owens, Por, def. Justus, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (5).
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Koppie/Lewison, B, def. Tamboli/Gulrud, 6-1, 6-3. No. 2 — Walter/Goethel, B, def. Krueger/Voigt, 6-3, 7-6 (3). No. 3 — Holloway/Jacome, B, def. Atkinson/Kallungi, 6-2, 6-0.
