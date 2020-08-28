PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg battles but can't overcome Beaver Dam, 5-2

With most of its varsity roster getting a facelift from last season, the Reedsburg girls tennis team has gotten off to a strong start this fall.
Following a near sweep over rival Baraboo on Tuesday, the Beavers weren’t able to keep the good tides going Thursday, suffering a 5-2 loss to Beaver Dam in a non-conference home dual meet. The Golden Beavers won the top three singles flights and added wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to drop Reedsburg to 2-2 in the sweltering heat.
“We’ve definitely had a lot of ladies step up to the plate, but their strokes look good, they’re playing well and they’re hitting hard. They were staying in the match, especially with the heat and the humidity, it’s nice to see them fight to the end,” Reedsburg coach Rachel Eigner said.
“That’s good to see that they’re fighting to the end here. Beaver Dam had some really nice players, really nice shots and managed to come out ahead.”
Helping lead the way for the Beavers was the junior duo of Ashley Crary and Halle Hahn as they won the No. 3 doubles flight. Crary and Hahn outlasted Beaver Dam’s Brooklyn Torres and Lexi Bird for a split sets victory, culminating in a 12-10 tiebreaker victory.
Looking to start strong, Crary and Hahn cruised to a 6-2 win in the opening set but were waxed right back, 6-1, in the second set. The pair didn’t let their downward momentum lead to a loss however, as they stuck with Torres and Bird to the end before picking up the victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.
“I think all of them they won in tiebreaker. They’re kind of used to the tiebreak, keeping a level head with it and fighting to the end,” Eigner said.
“They’re really pleased to be 4-0 right now and that’s tough to come back, especially after winning big the first set. I’m impressed with how they pulled it together in the end.”
Along with the No. 3 doubles duo, the Beavers picked up a win at the No. 4 singles flight by sophomore Yerly Rockwell. Contrary to Crary and Hahn, Rockwell slumped out of the gates, dropping the first set to Beaver Dam’s Cora Wendt, 6-3.
Rockwell rallied however, motoring to a 6-1 win in the second set and carried that momentum into the tiebreaker, edging out Wendt, 10-7, for the win. After seeing Rockwell drop the first set, something Eigner credits to a lack of feet movement, she was pleased with the sophomore’s resilience.
“It was really nice to see her keep fighting. That’s something we tell our girls a lot that it’s really hard in tennis to keep that momentum and keep fighting. Split sets don’t often happen, but we’ve seen them a lot already this season, so that just goes to show how much they’re fighting,” she said.
Behind their winners, it was a difficult day for the Beavers, but not without a fight. Reedsburg juniors Gabby Weis and Emma Rockweiler each lost by 6-3, 6-1 margins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, while junior Katelyn Wilhelm dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision at No. 2 singles.
The Beavers’ No. 1 doubles team of juniors Emily Wood and Sophie Tourdot fell in straight sets 6-2, 6-0, while seniors Brooke Benseman and Vickrey Cummings lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Despite the lopsided margins, Eigner knows it wasn’t because the Beavers rolled over.
“It’s so important and I tell our girls ‘Play each point on its own. Each point is each point; don’t think about the whole game, whole set or match.’ Just focus on winning each individual point and see where that takes you,” she said.
“I know No. 2 doubles fought with deuce quite a bit and No. 1 singles was playing the second set for quite a long time, so I think just being able to stay in there, fight and focus on that one point (is important) because really it could flip either way, especially when it’s deuce.”
That effort will be pivotal moving forward as the Beavers try to make some noise while gaining experience in 2020. Reedsburg lost some significant numbers last season on the singles side in Hayden Stovey, Alicen Henke and Shelby Henke, as well as a trio of doubles players.
The Beavers have restocked the cupboards this year however, with 25 players, including all returnees in Thursday’s varsity line-up. With all of those numbers, and the unique situation presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedsburg can move people around without any pressure.
“I feel like that pressure is off of the girls and it’s almost having more of a positive effect on them, because they’re so worried about what their record is,” Eigner said.
“We can move people around and kind of try out different positions this year, so it gives us that flexibility to see where people are and play well. Going into next year, with having a senior heavy varsity, we’ll have this year as an experience of where people are fitting, and they’ll get a lot of experience with these non-conference varsity matches.”
Changing those positions may lead to Reedsburg altering their varsity and JV rotation, but that doesn’t worry Eigner. Among the team’s strengths, she puts the Beavers’ positive personalities and putting the team above everything else at the top of the list.
“Whether they’re on varsity or JV, or they’re singles or doubles, every girl has said ‘I’ll play where I need to play in order to help the good of the team,’” she said.
“I think that’s something rare and I haven’t seen that every single year I’ve been coaching. Granted it’s my third year, but I know it’s not something that all teams experience, so I think that’s nice and a strong point of the Reedsburg tennis program.”
That’s not to say there aren’t areas of improvement. Given the teams’ stiff competition, Eigner would like to see the Beavers build up their pro-style serving and returns given their shortcomings in the past.
Reedsburg will get a chance to put that to the test Tuesday when it hosts Fort Atkinson.
BEAVER DAM 5, REEDSBURG 2
SINGLES: No. 1 — Lindsay Propst, BD, def. Gabby Weis, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 — Riley Smith, BD, def. Katelyn Wilhelm, 6-1, 6-2. No. 3 — Grayce Klawitter, BD, def. Emma Rockweiler, 6-3, 6-1. No. 4 — Yerly Rothwell, R, def. Cora Wendt, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Madeline Connaughty/Hannah Budde, BD, def. Sophie Tourdot/Emily Wood, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 — Abby Okon/Emily Gabel, BD, def. Vickrey Cummings/Brooke Benseman, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 — Ashley Crary/Halle Hahn, R, def. Brooklyn Torres/Lexi Bird, 6-2, 1-6, 12-10.
