PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg battles but can't overcome Beaver Dam, 5-2

“I feel like that pressure is off of the girls and it’s almost having more of a positive effect on them, because they’re so worried about what their record is,” Eigner said.

“We can move people around and kind of try out different positions this year, so it gives us that flexibility to see where people are and play well. Going into next year, with having a senior heavy varsity, we’ll have this year as an experience of where people are fitting, and they’ll get a lot of experience with these non-conference varsity matches.”

Changing those positions may lead to Reedsburg altering their varsity and JV rotation, but that doesn’t worry Eigner. Among the team’s strengths, she puts the Beavers’ positive personalities and putting the team above everything else at the top of the list.

“Whether they’re on varsity or JV, or they’re singles or doubles, every girl has said ‘I’ll play where I need to play in order to help the good of the team,’” she said.

“I think that’s something rare and I haven’t seen that every single year I’ve been coaching. Granted it’s my third year, but I know it’s not something that all teams experience, so I think that’s nice and a strong point of the Reedsburg tennis program.”