PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg rides super tiebreaker wins past Portage, 5-2

REEDSBURG — Looking to build some momentum in its final week before the postseason, the Reedsburg girls tennis team got a strong boost Monday night.
The Beavers swept the doubles flights and won three super tiebreaker matches to earn a 5-2 win over Portage in a non-conference dual meet at Reedsburg Area High School. Reedsburg won the top two doubles flights via super tiebreaker and junior Halle Hahn added a super tiebreaker win at No. 4 singles.
“It feels good, and especially good because we had three super tiebreakers and we won all three of them, and they were all really close,” Reedsburg coach Rachel Eigner said. “It was definitely some competition for us and Portage, and we just happened to come out on the winning end of all three.”
The tightest of those matches came at No. 2 doubles as Reedsburg seniors Vickrey Cummings and Brooke Benseman rallied past Portage junior Alli Kallungi and freshman Hannah Kallungi. After suffering a 6-3 loss in the first set, the Beavers’ veteran duo cruised in the second, 6-1.
Looking to close things out, the teams traded the lead back and forth, playing 30 points before ultimately Cummings and Benseman won out, 16-14. According to Eigner, the pair trailed 5-9 at one point during the tiebreaker, but didn’t fold under the pressure.
“They stayed in it until the end and were able to clinch the win and I’m really proud of them,” she said.
Along with the No. 2 doubles team, Reedsburg juniors Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood earned a rally victory of their own at No. 1 doubles, beating the Warriors’ top doubles pair of seniors Makenna Bisch and Britta McKinnon. The Portage pair raced out to a 6-1 win in the opening set, but Tourdot and Wood hung around through the second, ultimately forcing a super tiebreaker with a 6-4 win before taking the match decider, 10-4.
Eigner applauded Wood’s play at the net and credited the team’s superb communication for their success.
“Their communication as a doubles team, they’re role models for all the other girls playing doubles on JV and varsity,” Eigner said. “They’re loud and proud, and it works for them.”
Rounding out the super tiebreaker participants was Hahn at No. 4 singles. Unlike the top doubles teams, Hahn earned a commanding 6-2 win in the first set. However, Portage senior Kylie Owens roared back in the second with a 6-3 win. The pair battled down to the wire, but ultimately Hahn came out on top in her final singles match of the season, 10-8.
Along with the super tiebreaker winners, Reedsburg junior Gabby Weiss earned a straight-sets win over Portage junior Izzy Krueger, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 1 singles. The Beavers’ No. 3 doubles team of juniors Ashley Crary and Emma Rockweiler also earned a sweep, knocking off Portage juniors Lauren Hein and Ruby Atkinson, 6-1, 6-1.
With the win, the Beavers move to 5-4 on the season and will have two more chances to pick up dual wins, starting with Tuesday’s trip to Portage. With the Division 1 Lake Geneva Badger subsectional on the horizon next Monday, two more wins would be huge in Eigner’s eyes.
“We’ve kind of been switching some things around, so I think it’s good for the girls to have some wins in there,” she said. “It would be great to get another win tomorrow and hopefully against Baraboo going into subsectionals; riding that high would be nice for them.”
SINGLES: No.1 — Ane Arocena Blanco, P, def. Dani Peyer, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 — Gabby Weis, R, def. Izzy Krueger, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Riley Wood, P, def. Katelyn Wilhelm, 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 — Halle Hahn, R, def. Kylie Owens, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Sophie Tourdot/Emily Wood, R, def. Britta McKinnon/Makenna Bisch, 1-6, 6-4, 10-4; No. 2 — Vickrey Cummings/Brooke Benseman, R, def. Alli Kallungi/Hannah Kallungi, 3-6, 6-1, 16-14; No. 3 — Ashley Crary/Emma Rockweiler, R, def. Lauren Hein/Ruby Atkinson, 6-1, 6-1.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
