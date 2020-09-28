PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg rides super tiebreaker wins past Portage, 5-2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG — Looking to build some momentum in its final week before the postseason, the Reedsburg girls tennis team got a strong boost Monday night.

The Beavers swept the doubles flights and won three super tiebreaker matches to earn a 5-2 win over Portage in a non-conference dual meet at Reedsburg Area High School. Reedsburg won the top two doubles flights via super tiebreaker and junior Halle Hahn added a super tiebreaker win at No. 4 singles.

“It feels good, and especially good because we had three super tiebreakers and we won all three of them, and they were all really close,” Reedsburg coach Rachel Eigner said. “It was definitely some competition for us and Portage, and we just happened to come out on the winning end of all three.”

The tightest of those matches came at No. 2 doubles as Reedsburg seniors Vickrey Cummings and Brooke Benseman rallied past Portage junior Alli Kallungi and freshman Hannah Kallungi. After suffering a 6-3 loss in the first set, the Beavers’ veteran duo cruised in the second, 6-1.

Looking to close things out, the teams traded the lead back and forth, playing 30 points before ultimately Cummings and Benseman won out, 16-14. According to Eigner, the pair trailed 5-9 at one point during the tiebreaker, but didn’t fold under the pressure.